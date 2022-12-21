Olmsted County contributes $420,000 to improve wastewater system at Zumbro Ridge Estates

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County has partnered with Cascade Township and Zumbro Ridge Estates , a manufactured home community, to provide funds for improvements to the Zumbro Ridge wastewater system.

Olmsted County is contributing $420,000 toward the $1 million project through funding provided by the American Rescue Plan Act . The federal funds allow investments to be made in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure projects.

The funds provided by Olmsted County will assist with decommissioning the existing wastewater treatment plant and replacing deteriorating and failing connection lines.

“All Olmsted County residents deserve access to safe and healthy living environments,” said Olmsted County Board Chairman Mark Thein, who represents the district that includes Zumbro Ridge. “This new system helps protect the environment and provides residents of Zumbro Ridge Estates with a reliable and modern sewage treatment system that will serve them for years to come.”

Zumbro Ridge Estates residents formed a cooperative in 2017 and purchased the 117-lot park located at 739 55th St. NE.

Prior to the creation of the new resident-owned community, Cascade Township began planning for a project in 2010 to improve the regulation and charges of its wastewater collection system. Now, the township has created an ordinance establishing a Subordinate Service District, which will provide direct connection to Rochester's Wastewater Treatment Facility.

“Olmsted County is proud to be part of an effort to make positive change in our neighborhoods and improve the quality of life for our residents,” Olmsted County Physical Development Division Administrator Kaye Bieniek said.