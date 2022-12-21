SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, December 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Olmsted County contributes $420,000 to improve wastewater system at Zumbro Ridge Estates

Work on $1 million Cascade Township project benefits from federal relief funds while improving quality of life in cooperative community.

40c70b64c64b41d1f4982277422fad18.jpg
Allie Lachner, a co-op board member, shows where new playground equipment will be built in the park area of Zumbro Ridge Estates on Tuesday in northeast Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
December 21, 2022 02:49 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County has partnered with Cascade Township and Zumbro Ridge Estates , a manufactured home community, to provide funds for improvements to the Zumbro Ridge wastewater system.

Olmsted County is contributing $420,000 toward the $1 million project through funding provided by the American Rescue Plan Act . The federal funds allow investments to be made in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure projects.

The funds provided by Olmsted County will assist with decommissioning the existing wastewater treatment plant and replacing deteriorating and failing connection lines.

“All Olmsted County residents deserve access to safe and healthy living environments,” said Olmsted County Board Chairman Mark Thein, who represents the district that includes Zumbro Ridge. “This new system helps protect the environment and provides residents of Zumbro Ridge Estates with a reliable and modern sewage treatment system that will serve them for years to come.”

Zumbro Ridge Estates residents formed a cooperative in 2017 and purchased the 117-lot park located at 739 55th St. NE.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to the creation of the new resident-owned community, Cascade Township began planning for a project in 2010 to improve the regulation and charges of its wastewater collection system. Now, the township has created an ordinance establishing a Subordinate Service District, which will provide direct connection to Rochester's Wastewater Treatment Facility.

“Olmsted County is proud to be part of an effort to make positive change in our neighborhoods and improve the quality of life for our residents,” Olmsted County Physical Development Division Administrator Kaye Bieniek said.

Related Topics: ROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERSGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Winter Weather Updates graphic logo
Weather
Weather Updates: Blizzard Warning for Southeast Minnesota from Thursday evening to Saturday morning
Have photos or video of storm? Send them to alink@postbulletin.com.
December 21, 2022 03:13 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Education school stock photo
Local
Rochester area teachers nominated for STEM award
This award is presented by Southeast Service Cooperative’s STEM Forward program.
December 21, 2022 02:38 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png
Business
Storage firm ramps up Rochester presence with $5.7 million facility buy
Five Star Storage, under the name of FSS Rochester Safeway Storage LLC, bought Safeway Storage at 5812 U.S. Highway 52 North for $5.7 million on Dec. 15, 2022. The complex has 447 storage units.
December 21, 2022 02:11 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
December 21, 2022 01:44 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link