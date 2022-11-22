SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, November 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Olmsted County count verifies targeted election results

Election judges found single mismarked ballots in the hand count of four randomly selected precincts as part of the effort to confirm the accuracy of voting machines.

Post Election Review
Ballots from randomly-selected precincts are manually recounted at the Olmsted County Elections office as part of the Post Election Review on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
November 22, 2022 02:26 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A single mismarked ballot was discovered Tuesday morning during the Olmsted County hand count of election results in four randomly selected precincts.

“The X barely grazed the box,” said election judge and Olmsted County Ballot Board member Larry Mattson of the voter’s mark.

What would have been another vote in Democrat Jeff Ettinger’s bid to unseat Republican U.S. Rep Brad Finstad in Minnesota’s First Congressional District wasn’t counted on Election Day because the voter didn’t mark the selection in a way that was readable by the voting machine.

Also Read
scott zietlow2.jpg
Business
Mayo Clinic surgeon takes the wheel as Kwik Trip's new CEO
Dr. Scott Zietlow, who has worked at Mayo Clinic since the early 1990s, will take on the titles of president and CEO of the La Crosse, Wis.-based Kwik Trip at the start of 2023. He is replacing his father, Don Zietlow, who is retiring.
November 22, 2022 02:16 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Liz Boldon
Local
Liz Boldon, newly elected state senator, is subject of campaign finance complaint
The complaint focuses on advertisements that appeared in the Rochester Post Bulletin and failed to include a disclaimer.
November 22, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
gavel court crime
Local
Rochester man charged with child neglect following toddler's death
Darius Dwayne Pitchford, 34, of Rochester, allegedly refused to allow his child, D-Angelo Pavlovic Pitchford, 3, to be treated while at a hospital. The boy was pale, lethargic and had been throwing up. An autopsy showed he died of complications due to a rare hernia condition.
November 22, 2022 12:58 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

A team of 12 election judges found the error Tuesday as they worked in smaller teams of two to check and hand count ballots.

“You are reviewing the ballot as it’s marked,” Olmsted County Elections Manager Luke Turner told the election judges as they started working at 9 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ninety minutes later, Turner reported the mismarked ballot to a dozen county residents who were at the county election center to watch the hand count of the congressional and governor races.

Post Election Review
Luke Turner, Olmsted County elections manager, oversees the manual recounting of ballots from randomly-selected precincts at the Olmsted County Elections office as part of the Post Election Review on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

The ballot from Precinct 9 in Rochester Ward 3 won’t be added to the official results, and Turner said the obvious voter error means it doesn’t spur a need for additional hand counting of ballots.

Hand counts of ballots from Precinct 11 in Rochester Ward 2, New Haven Township and the Olmsted County portion of Pine Island produced no discrepancies when compared to the machine counts from Election Day.

Turner said discrepancies that couldn’t be explained by voter error would have led to a recount of more ballots.

As it happened, the entire process to check two races took nearly three hours with approximately 2,800 total ballots reviewed from among the 68,440 cast countywide in the Nov. 8 election.

Mattson, a registered Republican, said the review of absentee and Election Day ballots went as expected and the hand count matches the results from the Election Night machine counts.

“That should give people some reassurance that the process is being done properly,” he said.

Post Election Review
Ballots from randomly-selected precincts are manually recounted at the Olmsted County Elections office as part of the Post Election Review on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Fellow Republican John Howie, who also served as an election judge on the county’s ballot board, agreed with the assessment after helping in the hand count.

ADVERTISEMENT

“(It was) highly above board and very efficient and exactly how it should go,” he said.

Roger Mueller, who was joined by several members of the Olmsted County Elections Integrity Group he leads, declined to comment on the process after the review.

Three members of the local chapter of the League of Women Voters also attended the count as part of a statewide effort, which is expected to release a report of its observations.

Tuesday’s recount is the final required county-level review for the election before the Minnesota Secretary of State confirms the official results.

Post Election Review
Ballots from randomly-selected precincts are manually recounted at the Olmsted County Elections office as part of the Post Election Review on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Post Election Review
Ballots from randomly-selected precincts are manually recounted at the Olmsted County Elections office as part of the Post Election Review on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Post Election Review
Ballots from randomly-selected precincts are manually recounted at the Olmsted County Elections office as part of the Post Election Review on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERELECTION 2022
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Midterm Election
Local
Rochester staffed 721 election judges on Nov. 8, with Democrats outnumbering Republicans by narrow margin
Shifts at 46 Rochester polling locations saw 55% of party-affiliated judges signing in as Democrats.
November 22, 2022 11:51 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Grief support.jpg
Local
Winona Health Hospice hosting grief program on Dec. 8
The free program, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., will discuss tips for coping with various social situations and even finding glimmers of joy.
November 22, 2022 09:08 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
RPD - SHOOTING.png
Local
Police investigating late-night shooting at Rochester apartment complex
The shooting happened at 11:45 p.m. Monday at a complex in the 2000 block of 41st Street Northwest.
November 22, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: November 20-26, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
November 22, 2022 07:42 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports