Olmsted County couple charged with murder after allegedly selling pills containing fentanyl to man who OD'd

RED WING — An Olmsted county couple is facing murder charges in Goodhue County District Court for allegedly selling counterfeit pills containing fentanyl to a Roseville man who overdosed shortly after purchasing them in December 2021, according court documents.

Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 25, of Rochester, and Brandon James Mann, 25, of Stewartville, are both charged with third-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree drugs sale. They are scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning for a bail hearing.

Both have been in custody in the Goodhue County Jail since Wednesday, June 16, 2022

According to the criminal complaint:

The Roseville man, identified as B.M., bought dozens of pills he believed to be prescription opioids from Thorson and Mann in December 2021.

Eight of those pills later found in B.M.'s residence would later test positive for Fentanyl following a March 2022 Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension lab test.

B.M. was found deceased Dec. 21, 2021 in his Roseville apartment by members of the Roseville Fire Department. Autopsy results from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner in February 2022 listed the cause of death as "complications of fentanyl toxicity."

Investigators found multiple phone and social media messages between B.M., Mann and Thorson regarding the selling of the pills.

During a series of messages between the three, Mann would tell B.M. the pills are not fentanyl but to be careful with taking them.

"Can't imagine the guilty I'd feel if you od'd ya know," Mann wrote in one message to B.M.

Law enforcement learned that B.M. purchased 10 counterfeit pills imprinted with M-30 from Thorson on Dec. 9, 2021, at a Kwik Trip in Zumbrota. M-30 imprinted pills have been involved in several overdoses, according to law enforcement.

In a January 2022 statement to law enforcement, Mann said he sold B.M. Xanax and Oxycontin but that he tested them and they came back negative for fentanyl. Mann told law enforcement that he tested one out of 10 pills and that he did not know what was in all of them.

Thorson also told police she sold pills to B.M.