News | Local
Olmsted County court administration is moving down one floor

Move of court offices makes way for continued renovation of court space in city-county Government Center.

Olmsted County logo
By Staff reports
September 06, 2022 09:45 AM
ROCHESTER — Olmsted County court administration offices are moving to the fourth floor of the city-county Government Center Wednesday.

The offices have been located on the fifth floor, and the change is part of the county's long-term strategy to enhance and renovate specific county government facilities to accommodate growing justice space needs.

The move will also include Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted County Community Corrections offices.

In December 2021, DFO Community Corrections temporarily relocated from the fourth floor of the Government Center to the Annex Building across Fourth Street Southwest from the Government Center, so phase one of Government Center renovations could begin.

Phase one work on the DFO Community Corrections space will continue on the fourth floor through the beginning of October 2022. Court Administration visitors should not experience access issues to the fourth floor during this time. Directional signage will be placed throughout the Government Center to notify visitors of the updates.

“The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners has developed a long-term strategy to address justice system space needs," Olmsted County Facilities and Building Operations Director Mathew Miller said in a statement announcing the move. "Completing this phase is the next step in that multi-year plan."

Phase two of Government Center renovations begin Sep. 12 on the east side of the fifth floor. This phase involves the creation of a courtroom that can accommodate felony cases and a jury assembly room. Courtrooms and conference rooms on the west side of the fifth floor will remain open during construction. Phase two is expected to be complete in spring 2023.

