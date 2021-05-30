Olmsted County COVID-19 impact survey looks at key health issues

More than half -- 51 percent -- of the Olmsted County residents surveyed earlier this year reported decreased communication with neighbors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, 47.3 percent said communication with family and friends had declined.

Olmsted County commissioners on the Health, Housing and Human Services Committee will review the survey results Wednesday and discuss how the data can be used to support local recovery efforts.

The survey, which was modeled after the county Community Health Needs Assessment, included 737 randomly mailed questionnaires, as well as 860 that were administered based on convenience.

The most recent Community Health Needs Assessment identified financial stress, mental health and substance abuse as the top health issues or threats in the county. The recent survey looked at how those issues were changing with the pandemic.

Results sent to commissioners ahead of Wednesday’s meeting show 34 percent of respondents reported feeling financially stressed, an increase from the earlier study.

Medical bills and housing costs were the key source of stress.

Additionally, the survey shows that more residents are reporting poor mental health.

While approximately 75 percent reported being “cheerful” in 2015 and 2018 surveys, only 60 percent made the same claim this year, and people reporting being active dropped by more than 10 percentage points since 2018.

The survey results also point to the pandemic having a negative impact on substance abuse, with 17 percent of respondents reporting increased alcohol use and 19 percent reporting an increased substance use when the question also included tobacco and drugs.

County staff and commissioners will discuss the results at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The commissioners are expected to be in conference room 2 of the city-county Government Center, with some staff attending from remote locations through an online link available at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal .

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

