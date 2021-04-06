Olmsted County COVID cases plateau as Minnesota sees rise

Olmsted County’s plateau for positive COVID-19 cases could indicate that an increase is looming.

“It’s something to watch closely,” Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs told county commissioners Tuesday.

Olmsted County has averaged 20 new daily cases for weeks, with 28 new confirmed cases Tuesday. The county has 143 known active cases.

The latest county data shows nearly five residents are in the hospital with a COVID case each day, and the positivity rate for testing is nearly 7%, with 2,367 tests conducted last week.

The county’s plateau in new cases comes as the state is seeing a continued increase in transmission of the virus.

While concerns linger, Briggs said the county is in a better position to deal with a potential uptick in cases than it has been in the past.

“As we identify potential populations that can drive transmission, we can interrupt that transmission with vaccine,” he said.

As of Sunday, nearly 59% of county residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, with 43% considered fully vaccinated. Among residents 65 and older, nearly 89% of the population has received at least one dose.

“We are moving through the high-risk populations fairly quickly now,” Briggs said.

Gov. Tim Walz’s recent decision to open vaccination to all residents 16 and older offers the county increased flexibility when it comes to responding to potential COVID outbreaks, Briggs added.

He said it allows public health staff to get out into the community more effectively and identify populations that might not be on a priority list but still face increased chances of spreading the virus.

With the added flexibility, the county is also continuing outreach efforts aimed at reaching diverse populations, where coverage gaps exist.

On the state level, 89.3% of the people who have been vaccinated are white, while 81.6% of the state’s population is white.

All other race and ethnic groups show the percentage of the population vaccinated is lower than its representation in the state.

Shay Baumbach, Olmsted County health promotion manager, said local work with community connectors through the Diversity Council and 125 Live, as well as the work of the Rochester Healthy Community Partnership, has provided a personal look at community needs in an effort to address disparities.

“They are identifying pockets of hesitant community members,” she said, adding that outreach events continue and Olmsted County Public Health is partnering with Mayo Clinic to provide vaccination clinics that are located at trusted locations.

With an average of 9,000 doses being administered weekly in the county, Briggs said the county remains on track with earlier vaccination goals.

“At the rate we are going, we should be able to get at least a dose of vaccine to all residents by the second week of May,” he said.

