SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 10
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Olmsted County denies claims in social worker's discrimination lawsuit

Response also states county employee waited too long to file a lawsuit related to alleged race, gender and age discrimination.

Court
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 10, 2022 12:44 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — Court documents show Olmsted County is denying allegations of age, racial and gender discrimination filed by a social worker.

Additionally, the lawyer representing the county says Wilhelmina Jacob waited too long after an initial complaint to file a lawsuit seeking unspecified damages.

Read more from Randy
Sandstone.JPG
Local
Code change for affordable housing could reduce yard sizes for future Rochester homes
Proposed Unified Development Code seeks to provide flexibility in lot sizes as way to address potential home prices and supply.
May 09, 2022 08:13 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
bus.jpg
Local
7 things to know about potential updates for Rochester's transit plan
Open house set for Thursday to provide public sneak peek of potential changes in Transit Development Plan's five-year update.
May 09, 2022 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
rochester city logo
Local
Development code update planned for Rochester council
Additional community engagement is planned as final decision on Unified Development Code nears.
May 07, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

“On October 11, 2019, the (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) issued a right-to-sue letter to (the) Plaintiff, triggering a deadline for her to commence a lawsuit based on her charge in federal or state court within 90 days,” Jenny Gassman-Pines of the Minneapolis-based Greene Espel law firm wrote in reply to Jacob’s April 11, 2022, lawsuit.

Jacob, a 20-year county employee, has filed a lawsuit against the county , as well as County Administrator Heidi Welsch, Deputy Administrator Travis Gransee and Human Resources Director Julian Currie, alleging younger, white applicants were given jobs she sought.

“Despite her years of excellent work, service to the community, and annual reviews reflecting her exceptional skills, Olmsted County has refused to promote her when she has applied for supervisory positions and a diversity program lead role,” states a 40-page court filing on Jacob’s behalf by attorney Sandra Smalley-Fleming of the Minneapolis-based Fredrickson and Byron law firm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacob’s lawsuit cites a 2019 complaint filed with the Minnesota Department Of Human Rights and federal EEOC, which alleged that as a 50-year-old Black woman she faced a hostile work environment and supervisor harassment, with her age, race and gender as contributing factors.

A month after the filing, a response was mailed to Jacob, citing the federal agency’s inability to “conclude that the information obtained establishes violations of the statues” related to discrimination. It continues to say the notice does not mean the county was in compliance with statutes.

The response includes the 90-day limit for filing a court case, but it also states the time limit could be different based on state law.

In the county’s response to the lawsuit, Gassman-Pines states the county denies Jacob’s allegations, and states Welsch, Gransee and Currie are inappropriately cited as defendants, since they are not Jacob’s employer.

Jacob’s suit specifically points to three incidents between 2005 and 2019 where she says she was passed over for management positions in favor of younger, white applicants – two women and a man.

Gassman-Pines said the county denies the accusations, stating past hiring decisions were based on non-discriminatory reasons and made in good faith in compliance with state and federal laws.

Of the three incidents cited in Jacob’s lawsuit, Gassman-Pines specifically references her 2019 application for a program manager position in Youth Behavioral Health, affirming Jacob was not selected to fill the position.

Gassman-Pines also references an application not included in Jacob’s lawsuit, stating Jacob “applied for the position of program manager for Diversity, Equity & Community Outreach, and was not selected for the role” in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

The position was filled by Nikki Niles, based on what Olmsted County says were objective criteria that were unrelated to applicants’ race, gender, or age. Niles was later named as director of Dodge-Olmsted-Fillmore Community Corrections.

“The individual selected to be the program manager for Diversity, Equity & Community Outreach is an African-American woman who was at least 40 years old in 2020,” Gassman-Pines wrote.

Additionally, the county’s response specifically denies allegations that Jacob was demoted last year by being moved to another position.

Gassman-Pines states Jacob has maintained the senior social worker title she’s held since May 12, 2012, and has continued to receive annual pay increases.

Following the filing of the lawsuit, Jacob has remained employed by the county.

Jacob and the defendants in the case have declined to comment on the case.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERCRIME AND COURTS
What to read next
991d9b2f4adbd768b3ef55a3409eb99b.jpg
Members Only
Business
Stewartville's Halcon purchased for $127.5 million
Steelcase Inc. announced last week that an agreement has been signed to buy Stewartville-based office furniture maker Halcon as a subsidiary.
May 10, 2022 11:22 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Ambulance stock photo
Local
Rochester man seriously injured in one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Rochester
Scott Tukua, 40, of Rochester, was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Rochester by the Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service with possible neck and head injuries following the crash.
May 10, 2022 09:09 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Code change for affordable housing could reduce yard sizes for future Rochester homes
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
May 10, 2022 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 8-14, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
May 10, 2022 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link