Olmsted County denies claims in social worker's discrimination lawsuit

ROCHESTER — Court documents show Olmsted County is denying allegations of age, racial and gender discrimination filed by a social worker.

Additionally, the lawyer representing the county says Wilhelmina Jacob waited too long after an initial complaint to file a lawsuit seeking unspecified damages.

“On October 11, 2019, the (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) issued a right-to-sue letter to (the) Plaintiff, triggering a deadline for her to commence a lawsuit based on her charge in federal or state court within 90 days,” Jenny Gassman-Pines of the Minneapolis-based Greene Espel law firm wrote in reply to Jacob’s April 11, 2022, lawsuit.

Jacob, a 20-year county employee, has filed a lawsuit against the county , as well as County Administrator Heidi Welsch, Deputy Administrator Travis Gransee and Human Resources Director Julian Currie, alleging younger, white applicants were given jobs she sought.

“Despite her years of excellent work, service to the community, and annual reviews reflecting her exceptional skills, Olmsted County has refused to promote her when she has applied for supervisory positions and a diversity program lead role,” states a 40-page court filing on Jacob’s behalf by attorney Sandra Smalley-Fleming of the Minneapolis-based Fredrickson and Byron law firm.

Jacob’s lawsuit cites a 2019 complaint filed with the Minnesota Department Of Human Rights and federal EEOC, which alleged that as a 50-year-old Black woman she faced a hostile work environment and supervisor harassment, with her age, race and gender as contributing factors.

A month after the filing, a response was mailed to Jacob, citing the federal agency’s inability to “conclude that the information obtained establishes violations of the statues” related to discrimination. It continues to say the notice does not mean the county was in compliance with statutes.

The response includes the 90-day limit for filing a court case, but it also states the time limit could be different based on state law.

In the county’s response to the lawsuit, Gassman-Pines states the county denies Jacob’s allegations, and states Welsch, Gransee and Currie are inappropriately cited as defendants, since they are not Jacob’s employer.

Jacob’s suit specifically points to three incidents between 2005 and 2019 where she says she was passed over for management positions in favor of younger, white applicants – two women and a man.

Gassman-Pines said the county denies the accusations, stating past hiring decisions were based on non-discriminatory reasons and made in good faith in compliance with state and federal laws.

Of the three incidents cited in Jacob’s lawsuit, Gassman-Pines specifically references her 2019 application for a program manager position in Youth Behavioral Health, affirming Jacob was not selected to fill the position.

Gassman-Pines also references an application not included in Jacob’s lawsuit, stating Jacob “applied for the position of program manager for Diversity, Equity & Community Outreach, and was not selected for the role” in 2020.

The position was filled by Nikki Niles, based on what Olmsted County says were objective criteria that were unrelated to applicants’ race, gender, or age. Niles was later named as director of Dodge-Olmsted-Fillmore Community Corrections.

“The individual selected to be the program manager for Diversity, Equity & Community Outreach is an African-American woman who was at least 40 years old in 2020,” Gassman-Pines wrote.

Additionally, the county’s response specifically denies allegations that Jacob was demoted last year by being moved to another position.

Gassman-Pines states Jacob has maintained the senior social worker title she’s held since May 12, 2012, and has continued to receive annual pay increases.

Following the filing of the lawsuit, Jacob has remained employed by the county.

Jacob and the defendants in the case have declined to comment on the case.