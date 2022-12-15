Olmsted County deputies involved in 'use of deadly force' incident in southeast Rochester
The deputies involved are not injured.
ROCHESTER — The Olmsted County Sheriff’s office is responding to an incident near Planet Fitness on 15th Avenue Southeast in Rochester.
Olmsted County deputies were involved in the incident involving deadly force around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, according to an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Department press release.
While the suspect fled the scene and remains at large, the scene is secured, according to the release.
The businesses surrounding the scene remain open and traffic is allowed through.
The incident is under investigation.
The Rochester Police Department is also on the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
