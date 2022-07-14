SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News reporting
Olmsted County District 1 candidates discuss priority for HRA levy in videos

The two candidates for the open seat were asked about the best use for Housing and Redevelopment Authority funds. Here’s what they said.

Laurel Podulke-Smith and Loring Stead.
Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen
July 14, 2022 07:00 AM
ROCHESTER — The two candidates for Olmsted County District 1 commissionerLaurel Podulke Smith and Loring Stead – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The two-part question posed was: As part of the Housing and Redevelopment Authority board, county commissioners have oversight of the HRA tax levy dedicated to addressing housing issues, including homelessness prevention, housing rehabilitation and development. What do you see as the best use of the levy funds?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Laurel Podulke Smith

Loring Stead

The candidates for the seat will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the election approaches.

