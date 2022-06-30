Olmsted County District 1 candidates discuss what makes a good county commissioner

ROCHESTER — The two candidates for Olmsted County District 1 commissioner – Loring Stead and Laurel Podulke Smith – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The two-part question posed was: What do you see as the ideal qualities of a county commissioner, and what prompted you to run for office?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Loring Stead

Laurel Podulke Smith

The candidates for the seat will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the election approaches.

