Olmsted County District 1 candidates discuss what makes a good county commissioner
The two candidates for the open seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.
ROCHESTER — The two candidates for Olmsted County District 1 commissioner – Loring Stead and Laurel Podulke Smith – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters
The two-part question posed was: What do you see as the ideal qualities of a county commissioner, and what prompted you to run for office?
The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:
Loring Stead
Laurel Podulke Smith
The candidates for the seat will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
