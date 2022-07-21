SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Olmsted County District 1 candidates record videos related to budget priorities

The two candidates for the open commissioner district seat were asked how they would make county budget decisions. Here’s what they said.

Untitled design.png
Laurel Podulke-Smith and Loring Stead.
Contributed
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
July 21, 2022 12:00 PM
ROCHESTER — The two candidates for Olmsted County District 1 commissionerLoring Stead and Laurel Podulke Smith – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The question posed was: Budget challenges connected to the COVID-19 pandemic continue. What do you consider to be the chief priority when making decisions about future county budgets?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Loring Stead

Laurel Podulke Smith

The candidates for the seat will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the election approaches. 

More videos from the candidates
Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Olmsted County District 1 candidates discuss what makes a good county commissioner
The two candidates for the open seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.
June 30, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Olmsted County District 1 candidates discuss priority for HRA levy in videos
The two candidates for the open seat were asked about the best use for Housing and Redevelopment Authority funds. Here’s what they said.
July 14, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
