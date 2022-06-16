SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 16
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Olmsted County District 2 candidates

Two seek District 2 commissioner seat in Olmsted County

OC District 2 candidates.png
Olmsted County District 2 candidates Gabe Perkins (left) and Dave Senjem (right).
Contributed
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
June 16, 2022 09:17 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Two candidates will be on the Nov. 8 ballot for the next Olmsted County commissioner in District 2.

Each candidate was sent a short questionnaire seeking background information and their reason for seeking the seat.

Here’s what they provided:

Name: Gabe Perkins

Age: 47

ADVERTISEMENT

Occupation:  Training and organizational development specialist with the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

gabe-perkins.jpg
Gabe Perkins.
Contributed

Education: Chatfield High School; associate of arts degree, Rochester Community and Technical College; bachelor of science in history and social studies teaching, Winona State University; master’s degree in human resource development and organizational development, University of Minnesota.

Have I held elected office? No.

Have I served on local government boards or commissions?  

  • Olmsted County Health Advisory Committee past member and chairman, 2007-2009.

Community Involvement

  • Riverland Community College CDL Driver Training Program Advisory Board member.
  • Chatfield Brass Band percussionist.
  • First Presbyterian Church-Rochester elder.
  • First Presbyterian Church Personnel and Administration Committee chairman.

Top Three Campaign Issues

  • Support Olmsted County residents on limited or fixed incomes.
  • Investments in affordable housing and public health.
  • Support our veteran services.

What makes you the most qualified candidate? My life experiences. Those include my 20 plus years in leadership, health care, public policy, human resources, organizational change behavior and transportation, while working with the American Cancer Society and MnDOT. I am a spouse, parent and caregiver for our aging parents. I have an open mind and value partnerships.

Also Read
Election 2022 in United States
Minnesota
Walz, Ellison keep fundraising edge over GOP challengers
Between Jan. 1 and May 31, Gov. Tim Walz’s reelection campaign raised nearly $1.8 million and now has $4.46 million on hand heading into the summer. Republican challenger Scott Jensen raised about $472,000 in the same period and had $663,000 on hand as of May 31.
June 15, 2022 10:49 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Untitled design.png
Local
Rochester City Council Ward 5 candidates
Two seek Ward 5 seat on Rochester City Council
June 15, 2022 10:17 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
032521.N.RPB.HeronNests02.JPG
Local
Planning commission denies development plan at heron nest site
The Rochester Township planning and zoning commission voted 2-1 to reject a preliminary plat proposal Tuesday night.
June 15, 2022 01:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed

What is my top goal if elected? My goal is for Olmsted County to be the No. 1 county in America. Destination Medical Center is a great opportunity for our county. Without affordable day care and housing, how can we attract and retain families to live here? Olmsted County will be a kind, safe, inclusive and vibrant county.

ADVERTISEMENT

Name: David H. Senjem

Dave Senjem mug
Sen. Dave Senjem

Age: 79

Occupation: Retired, environmental affairs coordinator at Mayo Clinic.

Education: Bachelor of arts, Luther College.

Have you held elected office? 

  • Rochester City Council, 1992-2003.
  • Minnesota Senate, 2003-present.

Have you served on local government boards or commissions? 

  • Rochester Park Board, 1988-1992.
  • Rochester Charter Commission, 2014 - 2020.

Community involvement: 

  • Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Association founding member, 1995 to present.
  • Greater Rochester Area University Center associate member, 2002 to present.
  • Mississippi River Parkway Commission chairman, 2002 to present.

What are your top three campaign issues?

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Public safety.
  • Property taxes.
  • Ensuring essential services.

What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position? Above all, I want to give back. I believe in our community and have a strong desire to make it better. I have an equally strong commitment to the people of our county and wanting to ensure their voices and opinions are part of our county’s decision-making process. I have a strong history of listening, learning and doing, and that will not change.

What will be your top goal if elected? My top goal if elected is to be a hands-on and highly effective county commissioner. To be that commissioner that citizens will like as a friend, respect as a decision-maker, and appreciate as a public servant. If elected, the citizens of Olmsted County will receive no less than my full commitment to serving them well.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSOLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERSELECTION 2022
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 12-18, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
June 16, 2022 07:32 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Mayo Clinic's Hudson plans are quiet, but still on the table
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
June 16, 2022 07:29 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Mayo Clinic's Hudson plans are quiet, but still on the table
In 2018, Mayo Clinic Health System–Northwest Wisconsin Region paid $3 million for 9 acres in Hudson, Wis., and submitted a proposal to construct a 100,000-square-foot medical center.
June 15, 2022 06:54 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Austin High School
Local
Austin Public Schools asks voters to approve its operating referendum
The last time Austin Public Schools asked the public to approve a referendum, it failed by less than 200 votes.
June 15, 2022 04:16 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer