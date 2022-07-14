SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Olmsted County District 2 candidates discuss priority for HRA levy in videos

The two candidates for the open district seat were asked about the best use for Housing and Redevelopment Authority funds. Here’s what they said.

OC District 2 candidates.png
Olmsted County District 2 candidates Gabe Perkins (left) and Dave Senjem (right).
Contributed
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
July 14, 2022 02:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The two candidates for Olmsted County District 2 commissioner – Gabe Perkins and David Senjem – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

Also Read
Google
Exclusive
Business
Rochester's Google office is seeing more activity
Google announced the opening of a Rochester office, one of Google's few physical locations in the Midwest, in February 2021. While Google has declined to say how many employees work there, it appears the activity in the downtown office has slowly increased since it opened.
July 14, 2022 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Broadband infrastructure project
Minnesota
Feds approve $68.4 million to help build out high-speed internet in Minnesota
The funding through the American Rescue Plan is expected to help extend broadband services to 8% of homes and businesses that still lack consistent high-speed internet access.
July 14, 2022 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson

The two-part question posed was: As part of the Housing and Redevelopment Authority board, county commissioners have oversight of the HRA tax levy dedicated to addressing housing issues, including homelessness prevention, housing rehabilitation and development. What do you see as the best use of the levy funds?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Gabe Perkins

David Senjem

The candidates for the seat will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the election approaches. 

More candidate questions:

OC District 2 candidates.png
Exclusive
Local
Olmsted County District 2 candidates discuss what makes a good county commissioner
The two candidates for the open seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.
July 01, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERSEXCLUSIVEELECTION 2022
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Mayo Clinic logo
Business
Mayo Clinic Health System nurses in Mankato have union decertification vote scheduled
Nurses at Mayo Clinic, Mankato, seeking to decertify their membership with the Minnesota Nurses Association, have a date set for their vote later this month
July 14, 2022 11:46 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
RPD - ARRESTS.png
Local
Juvenile arrested for DUI, gun possession
A Rochester police officer followed the car from the Gates of Rochester apartments and made contact with the driver after the man stopped on 19th Avenue Northwest.
July 14, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
izaak parker.jpg
Local
Update: Marion man arrested for Poppa J's Kettle Corn trailer theft also facing drug, gun charges
The trailer was located after a resident said they believed it was parked in the driveway of Marion residence. While executing a search warrant on residence, deputies noticed drugs and drug paraphernalia in the home.
July 14, 2022 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 10-16, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
July 14, 2022 07:28 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link