News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Olmsted County District 2 candidates discuss what makes a good county commissioner

The two candidates for the open seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.

OC District 2 candidates.png
Olmsted County District 2 candidates Gabe Perkins (left) and Dave Senjem (right).
Contributed
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
July 01, 2022 08:00 AM
ROCHESTER — The two candidates for Olmsted County District 2 commissioner – David Senjem and Gabe Perkins – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The two-part question posed was: What do you see as the ideal qualities of a county commissioner, and what prompted you to run for office?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

David Senjem

Gabe Perkins

The candidates for the seat will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the election approaches. 

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERSELECTION 2022EXCLUSIVE
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
