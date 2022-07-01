Olmsted County District 2 candidates discuss what makes a good county commissioner
The two candidates for the open seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.
ROCHESTER — The two candidates for Olmsted County District 2 commissioner – David Senjem and Gabe Perkins – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters
The two-part question posed was: What do you see as the ideal qualities of a county commissioner, and what prompted you to run for office?
The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:
David Senjem
Gabe Perkins
The candidates for the seat will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
