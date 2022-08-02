Olmsted County District 2 candidates record videos regarding Seneca property

ROCHESTER — The two candidates for Olmsted County District 2 commissioner – Gabe Perkins and David Senjem – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters.

The question posed was: What would you like to see Olmsted County do with the former Seneca Foods canning facility site ?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Gabe Perkins

David Senjem

The candidates for the seat will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the election approaches.