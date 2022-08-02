SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Olmsted County District 2 candidates record videos regarding Seneca property

The two candidates for the open district seat were asked how they would like to see the county-owned property that once held a canning facility developed. Here’s what they said.

OC District 2 candidates.png
Olmsted County District 2 candidates Gabe Perkins (left) and Dave Senjem (right).
Contributed
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
August 02, 2022 06:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The two candidates for Olmsted County District 2 commissioner – Gabe Perkins and David Senjem – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters.

Also Read
Confederate Flag Debate
Local
Confederate flag spurs Olmsted County rental change, but commissioners don't see need for further action
Agreements for renting spaces at Graham Park and in other areas are being changed to clarify that the actions of people leasing the space isn't necessarily supported by the county.
August 02, 2022 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
20220802_141549.jpg
Business
Ice cream maker Kemps fitting up warehouse space on former IBM campus
Kemps, which is owned by the Dairy Farmers of America cooperative, recently filed for a number of building permits for a “warehouse fit-up” of Building 205 at 2900 37th St. NW. It is one of the 34 on the Rochester Technology Campus. That is the previous IBM campus.
August 02, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

The question posed was: What would you like to see Olmsted County do with the former Seneca Foods canning facility site

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Gabe Perkins

David Senjem

The candidates for the seat will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the election approaches. 

More videos from the candidates
OC District 2 candidates.png
Exclusive
Local
Olmsted County District 2 candidates discuss what makes a good county commissioner
The two candidates for the open seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.
July 01, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
OC District 2 candidates.png
Exclusive
Local
Olmsted County District 2 candidates discuss priority for HRA levy in videos
The two candidates for the open district seat were asked about the best use for Housing and Redevelopment Authority funds. Here’s what they said.
July 14, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
OC District 2 candidates.png
Exclusive
Local
Olmsted County District 2 candidates record videos related to budget priorities
The two candidates for the open district seat were asked how they would make county budget decisions. Here’s what they said.
July 22, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERSELECTION 2022
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Highway 52 Construction
Minnesota
Heading north on Highway 52? Don't let construction spoil your trip
Commuters traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 52 from Rochester this summer have dealt with traffic delays due to construction. With construction not letting up anytime soon, here is what commuters can expect for the remainder of the year.
August 02, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Stewartville woman charged under 'revenge porn' law with uploading video to OnlyFans without consent
Amoryllis Kaitlynn Forsberg, 27, of Stewartville, is accused of uploading and selling a video on her OnlyFans account without the consent of the other person in the video.
August 02, 2022 01:22 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Untitled design.png
Local
Get to know the four candidates for Rochester mayor
Incumbent and three challengers are on the Aug. 9 ballot, which will narrow the field to two candidates. In preparation for Election Day, here's a look at the candidates' backgrounds and some of what they've said since deciding to run for office.
August 02, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Untitled design.png
Local
Olmsted County District 4 candidates record videos regarding Seneca property
The four candidates for the open district seat were asked how they would like to see the county-owned property that once held a canning facility developed. Here’s what they said.
August 02, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen