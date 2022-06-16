SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Olmsted County District 3 candidates

Two seek District 3 commissioner seat in Olmsted County

Olmsted County District 3 candidates.png
Olmsted County District 3 candidates Karl Johnson (left) and Gregg Wright (right).
Contributed
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
June 16, 2022 09:26 AM
ROCHESTER — Two candidates will be on the Nov. 8 ballot for the next Olmsted County commissioner in District 2.

Each candidate was sent a short questionnaire seeking background information and their reason for seeking the seat.

Here’s what they provided:

Name: Karl Johnson

Age: 47

Occupation: Small Business owner, former district sales manager, former executive chef.

Education: Bloomington Jefferson High School and Hennepin County Technical college.

Karl Johnson.jpg
Karl Johnson

Have you held elected office? No.

Have you served on local government boards or commissions? No.

Community involvement: 

  • Olmsted Pork producers.
  • Redeemer Lutheran Church summer program.
  • Christ Community Church NOAH program.
  •  Stewartville Sportsmans Club volunteer.
  • Oronoco Fire Department supporter.

What are your top three campaign issues:

  • Accessible, available and community-based housing for all the residents of Olmsted County. 
  • Using the available resources to provide a safe, healthy and accessible, service-based community. 
  • As a county we want to retain every layer of worker, private and small business by  providing appropriate opportunities to succeed that are obtainable. 

What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position? I am bringing a new lens, as I have not been an elected official before but have worked in and with many businesses and community members in the county. I think I understand the management of people and resources and have found success in listening to problems from many angles and creating a collective consensus of positive ideas moving forward.

What will be your top goal if elected? Finding ways to most effectively spend the remaining America Rescue Plan Act dollars that will have the most impact on those living in Olmsted County, as well as working to secure other resources to entice and support current businesses and constituents of Olmsted County.

Name: Gregg Wright

Gregg Wright mug
Gregg Wright

Age: 72

Occupation: Retired high school teacher, college counselor.

Education: Graduate degree.

Have you held elected office?

  • Olmsted County District 3 commissioner, 2017-present.

Have you served on local government boards or commissions?

  • Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board.

Community involvement: 

  • Rochester Area Economic Development Board.
  • Diversity Council Board.
  • Hiawatha Valley Resource Conservation and Development Board.

What are your top three campaign issues

  • Fiscal Responsibility.
  • Housing.
  • Maintaining the people’s faith and trust in good county government.

What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position? I am the most qualified, because I:

  • Care about Olmsted County and the people who live here.
  • Have upheld the public’s expectation of good county government.
  • Am collaborative not divisive.
  • Do not accept campaign contributions.
  • Have kept people informed through my website.
  • Am careful with taxpayers' money.

What will be your top goal if elected? Keep the trust of the people in good county government through fiscal responsibility; all of the needed services which includes housing for our low- and middle-income people, aid to families, community health, groundwater protection, roads, and public safety depend on careful budgeting and being accountable to taxpayers.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
