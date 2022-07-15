SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News reporting
Olmsted County District 3 candidates discuss priority for HRA levy in videos

The two candidates for the district seat were asked about the best use for Housing and Redevelopment Authority funds. Here’s what they said.

Olmsted County District 3 candidates.png
Olmsted County District 3 candidates Karl Johnson (left) and Gregg Wright (right).
Contributed
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
July 15, 2022 07:00 AM
ROCHESTER — The two candidates for Olmsted County District 3 commissioner – Karl Johnson and Gregg Wright – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The two-part question posed was: As part of the Housing and Redevelopment Authority board, county commissioners have oversight of the HRA tax levy dedicated to addressing housing issues, including homelessness prevention, housing rehabilitation and development. What do you see as the best use of the levy funds?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Karl Johnson

Gregg Wright

The candidates for the seat will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the election approaches.

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
