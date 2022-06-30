SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Olmsted County District 3 candidates discuss what makes a good county commissioner

The two candidates for the open seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.

Olmsted County District 3 candidates.png
Olmsted County District 3 candidates Karl Johnson (left) and Gregg Wright (right).
Contributed
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
June 30, 2022 01:00 PM
ROCHESTER — The two candidates for Olmsted County District 3 commissionerGregg Wright and Karl Johnson – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The two-part question posed was: What do you see as the ideal qualities of a county commissioner, and what prompted you to run for office?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Gregg Wright

Karl Johnson

The candidates for the seat will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the election approaches.

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
