Olmsted County District 3 candidates discuss what makes a good county commissioner
The two candidates for the open seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.
We are part of The Trust Project.
ROCHESTER — The two candidates for Olmsted County District 3 commissioner – Gregg Wright and Karl Johnson – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters
She fills a new post created from the restructuring of central administration.
Members Only
Heavy lifting is expected to start in July for a 1,700-square-foot addition to CrossFit Credence, owned by Dave and Allie Timm, at 3020 N. Broadway Ave.
The two-part question posed was: What do you see as the ideal qualities of a county commissioner, and what prompted you to run for office?
The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:
Gregg Wright
Karl Johnson
The candidates for the seat will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
ADVERTISEMENT
Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the election approaches.
The man allegedly stole around $775 worth of items after his credit card declined and he pulled out a knife, according to police.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Exclusive
The two candidates for the open seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.