Olmsted County District 3 candidates record videos regarding Seneca property
The two candidates for the district seat were asked how they would like to see the county-owned property that once held a canning facility developed. Here’s what they said.
ROCHESTER — The two candidates for Olmsted County District 3 commissioner – Karl Johnson and Gregg Wright – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters
The two-part question posed was: What would you like to see Olmsted County do with the former Seneca Foods canning facility site ?
The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:
Karl Johnson
Gregg Wright
The candidates for the seat will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
