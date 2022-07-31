Olmsted County District 3 candidates record videos regarding Seneca property

ROCHESTER — The two candidates for Olmsted County District 3 commissioner – Karl Johnson and Gregg Wright – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The two-part question posed was: What would you like to see Olmsted County do with the former Seneca Foods canning facility site ?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Karl Johnson

Gregg Wright

The candidates for the seat will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

