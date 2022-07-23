Olmsted County District 3 candidates record videos related to budget priorities

ROCHESTER — The two candidates for Olmsted County District 3 commissioner – Gregg Wright and Karl Johnson – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The question posed was: Budget challenges connected to the COVID-19 pandemic continue. What do you consider to be the chief priority when making decisions about future county budgets?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Gregg Wright

Karl Johnson

The candidates for the seat will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the election approaches.