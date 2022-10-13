We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Olmsted County District 3 commissioner candidates highlight differences

Gregg Wright and Karl Johnson address five-year challenges, child care and homelessness during candidate forum.

IMG_1643.jpg
Olmsted County District 3 incumbent Gregg Wright speaks Wednesday as challenger Karl Johnson listens during a League of Women Voters candidate forum for the commissioner seat at the Rochester Public Library.
Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
October 12, 2022 11:03 PM
ROCHESTER — Experience and new ideas created a divide for candidates for the Olmsted County District 3 commissioner seat Wednesday.

“Feeling an urge to serve my community, I put myself on the ballot for county commissioner, knowing the last time I voted there was only one candidate for county commissioner on my ballot,” Ward 3 challenger Karl Johnson said during Wednesday’s League of Women Voters candidate forum. “The best way to force innovation is competition.”

Incumbent commissioner Gregg Wright ran unopposed for a four-year term in 2020, but is required to run again two years later due to population shifts caused by redistricting this year.

He said he’s hoping to continue the work he started in 2017.

“I’m asking to be re-elected to continue to serve the people of Olmsted County for the government that can be trusted and is responsive to the current and future needs of the county,” he said, stating he will focus on affordable housing while being fiscally responsible.

Wright focused on his work from the past six years, as well as current county efforts, when responding to questions about a variety of county work and needs, while Johnson sought to outline what he’d do in the role.

Asked about what they saw and a five-year challenge or opportunity for the county, Wright pointed to continued work and solutions for housing, anticipated expansion of county parks, work to maintain the county’s AAA bond rating and efforts to improve the county’s land-use plan for development.

“And we are going to continue to work with the state Legislature to allow Olmsted to use the innovation and inequity to deliver our services efficiently,” he said, adding that workforce issues would be addressed.

In contrast, Johnson focused on the single topic of addressing public safety challenges in the next five years.

“I think we need to look at our opioid issue that we have going on in our community, and we need to look at drug enforcement officers, and we need to look at county attorneys to expedite our caseload,” he said.

When asked about addressing homelessness, Johnson pointed to community conversations with people who have experienced homelessness that point to a need for transitional housing and help with access to documentation.

“That is what that community is asking for right now, and that is what I would try to provide,” he said.

Wright pointed to work that has been done since he took office, which includes providing access to social workers at the Empowering Connections and Housing Outreach Center next to the Rochester Community Warming Center, as well as creating county-owned transitional housing at 105 N. Broadway Ave.

“I’m not saying the county has a perfect way of operating, but we are far ahead of many other counties in working with the homeless population, and we will continue to work on it until that population is no longer homeless,” he said.

When it comes to addressing access to child care, Wright said the county has limitations.

“I think there are some things that are left up to others,” he said.

While pointing to a county role in training and regulating child-care operations, he said local businesses are better suited to providing benefit packages that could help attract workers by offering supplements for child care.

Johnson said he sees new opportunities as more families are seeing a parent stay home in the wake of the COVID pandemic. He said the county could encourage more residents to consider providing daycare services in their homes.

“I don’t know how it would happen, but we have a worker shortage, so we hev to be creative in our thought processes,” he said.

The two candidates will be on the Nov. 8 ballot for a two-year term that starts in January,

The Rochester chapter of the League of Women Voters has more forums planned for Olmsted County candidates, as well as Rochester mayoral candidates. They are:

  • 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18: Olmsted County attorney candidates Karen MacLaughlin and Mark Ostrem
  • 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18:  Rochester mayor candidates Kim Norton and Britt Noser
  • 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19: District 2 Olmsted County commissioner candidates Gabe Perkins and Dave Senjem
  • 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19: District 1 Olmsted County commissioner candidates Laurel Podulke-Smith and Loring Stead

Questions during the forums come from the league, audience members and event co-sponsors, the Post Bulletin and Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce.

