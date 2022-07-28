Olmsted County District 4 candidates discuss development, housing and taxes, and Highway 14

ROCHESTER — Balancing conservation and development was addressed by three of four commissioner candidates in Olmsted County’s most-rural district.

“If it’s a person’s private property, they can essentially do what they need to,” District 4 candidate Brian Mueller said in response to an audience question during a Rochester League of Women Voters forum Wednesday. “It’s a shame to see greenspace going away, but with that being said, it comes down to property owners’ rights.”

Mueller, a former Rochester Township Board member, was recently unseated after 18 years in an election that raised concerns about the township board’s unanimous approval of a general development plan on wooded land owned by Steven Connelly, who is also seeking the District 4 seat.

Connelly, a 22-year elected Olmsted County Soil and Water Commission member, agreed that property rights are key but said he believes balance is possible.

“I believe you can have responsible growth while protecting natural resources,” he said.

Kindra Ramaker, another candidate for the District 4 commissioner seat, said balance is important to maintain agriculture and address food supply needs, while seeing a path for continued housing growth.

“We can intentionally design spaces to be more dense where people live, so we can make space for public land that is used by all and private land that is used by farmers and residents,” she said.

Bill Pirkle, the fourth candidate for the seat being vacated by longtime commissioner Matt Flynn, was unable to attend the forum, citing an unexpectedly long event at the Olmsted County Fair.

“My son and daughter are super pumped for their first-ever 4-H livestock show, so I can’t miss it,” he said, when reached shortly before the forum started.

Taxes or housing

When it came to the two topics identified as most prominent resident concerns in a recent county survey – affordable housing and taxes – the three candidates at the forum split on what should be considered the top priority and how it should be addressed.

“I would have to believe that taxes would be the top issue,” Mueller said, stopping short of offering an approach to deal with the concern.

Ramaker pointed to affordable housing as the top concern to address, stating new ideas must be sought.

“I think some of our problems about affordable housing is because we have not incentivized innovation inside our county, and I think there is a lot the county could do to use county programs and county funds to incentivize innovation, because building is too expensive,” she said.

Connelly said he didn’t see one issue as more important than the other, citing taxes as a concern for all property owners, while there’s also a need for more housing.

“I think we have to work with land use and planning and zoning with all the communities (to address housing needs),” he said.

Highway 14 interchange

At least two of the candidates believe county commissioners are on the right path when it comes to addressing the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and County Road 44.

The median at the intersection was recently closed by the Minnesota Department of Transportation due to safety concerns, but county commissioners have been advocating for funds to build a new interchange at the site, which has been estimated to cost $45 million.

Commissioners have voiced a willingness to cover half the cost, if the state provide the other half.

“I think they are going the right step in that direction,” Connelly said, citing a need to improve safety at the site.

Mueller agreed. “With the north part of Rochester growing as it is, County Road 44 is going to expand and putting it off is going to be more expensive,” he said.

Ramaker said she wants to see the metrics that support the spending before taking a firm stance, citing a potential for other related needs.

“The budget we have at the county level is for both roads and transportation, and I don’t know that we commit enough dollars to the transportation aspect, versus the roads,’” she said, pointing to a need for public transit options in the county.

Election nears

The four commissioner candidates will appear on the Aug. 9 primary ballot in District 4 to narrow the number of candidates to two for the November general election.

While six of the county’s seven commissioner districts will be on general election ballots, only two districts face a primary election.

Candidates for the other primary race – District 5 – will participate in a League of Women Voters forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Rochester Public Library.

As with the past forums, questions will be posed by the audience, the league, the Post Bulletin and the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, and videos of the events are available on the library’s YouTube page, www.youtube.com/user/rochpublibrary.