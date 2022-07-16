SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Olmsted County District 4 candidates discuss priority for HRA levy in videos

The four candidates for the open seat were asked about the best use for Housing and Redevelopment Authority funds. Here’s how they responded.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
July 16, 2022 07:00 AM
ROCHESTER — The four candidates for Olmsted County District 4 commissionerBill Pirkl , Kindra Ramaker , Steven Connelly and Brian Mueller – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The two-part question posed was: As part of the Housing and Redevelopment Authority board, county commissioners have oversight of the HRA tax levy dedicated to addressing housing issues, including homelessness prevention, housing rehabilitation and development. What do you see as the best use of the levy funds?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Bill Pirkl

Kindra Ramaker

Steven Connelly

Steven Connelly did not provide a video response by the deadline. If a video is submitted, it will be added at a later date.

Brian Mueller

Brian Mueller did not provide a video response by the deadline. If a video is submitted, it will be added at a later date.

The candidates for the seat are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election to narrow candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the election approaches. 

Local
Olmsted County District 4 candidates discuss what makes a good county commissioner
The four candidates for the open seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.
July 01, 2022 02:04 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
