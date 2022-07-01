Olmsted County District 4 candidates discuss what makes a good county commissioner

ROCHESTER — The four candidates for Olmsted County District 4 commissioner – Steven Connelly, Bill Pirkl, Brian Mueller and Kindra Ramaker – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The two-part question posed was: What do you see as the ideal qualities of a county commissioner, and what prompted you to run for office?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Bill Pirkl

Brian Mueller

Kindra Ramaker

Steven Connelly

Steven Connelly did not provide a video response by the deadline. If a video is submitted, it will be added at a later date.

The candidates for the seat are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election to narrow candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the election approaches.

