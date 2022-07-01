SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Olmsted County District 4 candidates discuss what makes a good county commissioner

The four candidates for the open seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.

Untitled design.png
Kindra Ramaker, Brian Mueller, Bill Pirkl and Steven Leo Connelly.
Contributed
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
July 01, 2022 02:04 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The four candidates for Olmsted County District 4 commissioner – Steven Connelly, Bill Pirkl, Brian Mueller and Kindra Ramaker – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

Also Read
Downtown Rochester River Cleanup
Local
A day spent making the Zumbro River cleaner in downtown Rochester
The Rochester Downtown Alliance and Clean and Safe Ambassadors went to the Zumbro River banks to pick up litter and debris on Friday.
July 01, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier
Lisa Sweet (left), information specialist, and Phil Chapman, elections supervisor and deputy auditor, run sample ballots on Automark voting machines prior to the election. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
Minnesota
National election integrity debate thrusts Minnesota secretary of state race into spotlight
This year’s contest between Democratic-Farmer-Labor incumbent Steve Simon, who has held the office since 2014, and Republican-endorsed challenger Kim Crockett has seen record levels of fundraising.
July 01, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

The two-part question posed was: What do you see as the ideal qualities of a county commissioner, and what prompted you to run for office?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Bill Pirkl

Brian Mueller

ADVERTISEMENT

Kindra Ramaker

Steven Connelly

Steven Connelly did not provide a video response by the deadline. If a video is submitted, it will be added at a later date.

The candidates for the seat are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election to narrow candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the election approaches. 

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERSELECTION 2022EXCLUSIVE
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
3823274+police.jpg
Local
Victims identified in Rice Lake motorcycle crash
The men were killed when their motorcycles collided with a truck.
July 01, 2022 02:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
070421-ROCHESTER-4TH-FEST-01042.jpg
Local
Where will the fireworks light up the Rochester sky?
Will the "Oooo"-and-"Ahhhh"-fest ever return to Silver Lake Park?
July 01, 2022 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Eric James Jarvis.jpg
Local
Charges: Hibbing man left girlfriend to die after assault
Timely medical attention could have saved Kari Petrich's life, a criminal complaint said, but Eric Jarvis allegedly spent hours cleaning up the crime scene before calling 911.
July 01, 2022 11:28 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Renting backyard chickens
Business
State Board of Animal Health lifts ban on poultry exhibitions
Beginning Friday, July 1, bird owners throughout the state of Minnesota can begin signing up for local county fairs to have their birds on display and showcased.
July 01, 2022 10:52 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson