Olmsted County District 4 candidates record videos regarding Seneca property

ROCHESTER — The four candidates for Olmsted County District 4 commissioner – Brian Mueller , Steven Connelly, Bill Pirkl and Kindra Ramaker – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The two-part question posed was: What would you like to see Olmsted County do with the former Seneca Foods canning facility site?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Brian Mueller

Steven Connelly

Steven Connelly provided an audio response, rather than video.

Bill Pirkl

Kindra Ramaker

The candidates for the seat are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election to narrow candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the election approaches.