Olmsted County District 4 candidates record videos regarding Seneca property
The four candidates for the open district seat were asked how they would like to see the county-owned property that once held a canning facility developed. Here’s what they said.
ROCHESTER — The four candidates for Olmsted County District 4 commissioner – Brian Mueller , Steven Connelly, Bill Pirkl and Kindra Ramaker – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters
The two-part question posed was: What would you like to see Olmsted County do with the former Seneca Foods canning facility site?
The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:
Brian Mueller
Steven Connelly
Steven Connelly provided an audio response, rather than video.
Bill Pirkl
Kindra Ramaker
The candidates for the seat are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election to narrow candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.
Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the election approaches.