News | Local
Olmsted County District 4 candidates record videos regarding Seneca property

The four candidates for the open district seat were asked how they would like to see the county-owned property that once held a canning facility developed. Here’s what they said.

Kindra Ramaker, Brian Mueller, Bill Pirkl and Steven Leo Connelly.
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
August 02, 2022 11:00 AM
ROCHESTER — The four candidates for Olmsted County District 4 commissionerBrian Mueller , Steven Connelly, Bill Pirkl and Kindra Ramaker – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The two-part question posed was: What would you like to see Olmsted County do with the former Seneca Foods canning facility site? 

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Brian Mueller

Steven Connelly

Steven Connelly provided an audio response, rather than video.

Bill Pirkl

Kindra Ramaker

The candidates for the seat are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election to narrow candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
