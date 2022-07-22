Olmsted County District 4 candidates record videos related to budget priorities

ROCHESTER — The four candidates for Olmsted County District 4 commissioner – Steven Connelly, Brian Mueller , Kindra Ramaker and Bill Pirkl – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The question posed was: Budget challenges connected to the COVID-19 pandemic continue. What do you consider to be the chief priority when making decisions about future county budgets?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Steven Connelly

Steven Connelly provided an audio response, rather than video.

Bill Pirkl

Kindra Ramaker

Kindra Ramaker did not provide a video response by the deadline. If a video is submitted, it will be added at a later date.

Brian Mueller

Brian Mueller did not provide a video response by the deadline. If a video is submitted, it will be added at a later date.

The candidates for the seat are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election to narrow candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.

