News | Local
Olmsted County District 4 candidates record videos related to budget priorities

The four candidates for the open district seat were asked how they would make county budget decisions. Here’s what they said.

Kindra Ramaker, Brian Mueller, Bill Pirkl and Steven Leo Connelly.
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
July 22, 2022 06:00 PM
ROCHESTER — The four candidates for Olmsted County District 4 commissioner – Steven Connelly, Brian Mueller , Kindra Ramaker and Bill Pirkl – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The question posed was: Budget challenges connected to the COVID-19 pandemic continue. What do you consider to be the chief priority when making decisions about future county budgets?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Steven Connelly

Steven Connelly provided an audio response, rather than video.

Bill Pirkl

Kindra Ramaker

Kindra Ramaker did not provide a video response by the deadline. If a video is submitted, it will be added at a later date.

Brian Mueller

Brian Mueller did not provide a video response by the deadline. If a video is submitted, it will be added at a later date.

The candidates for the seat are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election to narrow candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the election approaches. 

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
