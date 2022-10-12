We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Olmsted County District 4 hopefuls point to willingness to learn

Brian Mueller and Kindra Ramaker address a variety of issues during candidate forum, but acknowledge they don't have all the answers yet as they seek to fill longtime commissioner's seat.

LWV district 4 101122.jpg
Olmsted County District 4 commissioner candidate Kindra Ramaker speaks as fellow candidate Brian Mueller listens Tuesday during a League of Women Voters forum at the Rochester Public Library.
Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
October 11, 2022 10:47 PM
ROCHESTER — A pair of candidates seeking to fill the chair of longtime Olmsted County Commissioner Matt Flynn pointed to the need for more study on the issues, if elected.

District 4 candidates Brian Mueller and Kindra Ramaker each acknowledged they needed more time to be informed on some issues as they responded to questions during Tuesday’s League of Women Voters forum.

“I need to educate myself first, and then I can give you better information,” Mueller, a self-employed heavy equipment mechanic, said when asked about the county’s role in creating affordable housing. “I’m just not that familiar with it.”

In turn, Ramaker, who works in supply chain management at Mayo Clinic, cited the need for more information when asked whether she’d support the county’s push to build a new interchange at the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and County Road 44.

“I will commit to understanding the overall budget priorities of the county first, and the budget specifically for transportation and what overall county needs happen before I commit to supporting a single project,” she said.

In both cases, their opponent pointed to more direct answers.

On affordable housing, Ramaker said the county needs to use available funds to make sure opportunities exist for public-private partnerships when it comes to building housing.

“I think sustainability and innovation in the building process is a way that we could hopefully help create housing that is affordable, because I think we know that building brand-new housing is too expensive,” she said.

In response to a later question that touched on the subject of housing, Mueller did say the county should embrace opportunities to build in rural areas and smaller communities, where construction might be more affordable.

When it came to the proposed Highway 14 interchange, Mueller offered no hesitancy in his support.

“That is a really dangerous intersection, and with the city expanding at the rapid rate it is, there is no time to put this project off,” he said, adding that he’d work to push the state to help provide funding for the project.

In response to a later question, he said the interchange would be his priority when it comes to seeking funding through state borrowing, which requires state lawmakers to pass a bonding bill.

“That would be the main one I would be looking for,” he said.

Ramaker said she’d seek state support for providing services.

“I would hope for, in a bonding bill, something that would address the crisis in our care economy,” she said.

When they couldn’t provide a specific answer to a potential funding or policy question, such as whether they’d support added funding for a social worker at the Rochester Public Library, the candidates each cited a willingness to look into the proposal

“I’m not familiar with this, but I’m willing to learn about what’s involved,” Mueller said of the social worker position.

Ramaker also cited a willingness to learn more. “I’d like to research that a little bit more, but I do want to say social services distributed at libraries is potentially a way to promote equity and deliver services at places where they are,” she added.

She took a similar stance on potential expansion of the county’s program that pairs community outreach workers with city and county law enforcement.

“I would be interested in learning what the original objectives were, what the original metrics,” she said, adding that she likes the idea but would seek more data before increasing funding.

Mueller said he supports investing in the program, citing the ability to help de-escalate potentially violent situations during police calls involving people with mental illness.

“I do believe having someone with psychological skills doing that would be beneficial,” he said.

The two candidates are on the Nov. 8 ballot for a four-year term serving the county district that includes rural areas and small communities south and east of Rochester.

Brian Mueller and Kindra Ramaker
Local
Meet the Olmsted County District 4 candidates
Brian Mueller and Kindra Ramaker are seeking the District 4 commissioner seat in Olmsted County.
October 11, 2022 11:59 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

The Rochester chapter of the League of Women Voters has more forums planned for county and Rochester candidates. They are:

  • 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12: Ward 1 Rochester City Council candidates Andy Hemenway and Patrick Keane
  • 7:30 p.m.Wednesday, Oct. 12:  District 3 Olmsted County Commissioner candidates Karl Johnson and Gregg Wright
  • 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18: Olmsted County attorney candidates Karen MacLaughlin and Mark Ostrem
  • 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18:  Rochester mayor candidates Kim Norton and Britt Noser
  • 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19: District 2 Olmsted County commissioner candidates Gabe Perkins and Dave Senjem
  • 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19: District 1 Olmsted County commissioner candidates Laurel Podulke-Smith and Loring Stead

Questions during the forums come from the league, audience members and event co-sponsors, the Post Bulletin and Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce.

