News | Local
News reporting
Olmsted County District 5 candidates discuss priority for HRA levy in videos

The three candidates for the open seat were asked about the best use for Housing and Redevelopment Authority funds. Here’s how they responded.

Untitled design.png
Michelle Rossman, Mike Macken and Catherine Davis.
Contributed
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
July 15, 2022 02:00 PM
ROCHESTER — The three candidates for Olmsted County District 5 commissionerCatherine Davis , Michelle Rossman and Mike Macken – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The two-part question posed was: As part of the Housing and Redevelopment Authority board, county commissioners have oversight of the HRA tax levy dedicated to addressing housing issues, including homelessness prevention, housing rehabilitation and development. What do you see as the best use of the levy funds?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Catherine Davis

Michelle Rossman

Mike Macken

The candidates for the seat are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election to narrow candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the election approaches. 

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSELECTION 2022OLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERSEXCLUSIVE
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
