Olmsted County District 5 candidates discuss priority for HRA levy in videos

ROCHESTER — The three candidates for Olmsted County District 5 commissioner – Catherine Davis , Michelle Rossman and Mike Macken – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The two-part question posed was: As part of the Housing and Redevelopment Authority board, county commissioners have oversight of the HRA tax levy dedicated to addressing housing issues, including homelessness prevention, housing rehabilitation and development. What do you see as the best use of the levy funds?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Catherine Davis

Michelle Rossman

Mike Macken

The candidates for the seat are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election to narrow candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the election approaches.