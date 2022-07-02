SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Olmsted County District 5 candidates discuss what makes a good county commissioner

The three candidates for the open seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.

Untitled design.png
Michelle Rossman, Mike Macken and Catherine Davis.
Contributed
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
July 02, 2022 08:30 AM
ROCHESTER — The three candidates for Olmsted County District 5 commissioner – Mike Macken, Catherine Davis and Michelle Rossman – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The two-part question posed was: What do you see as the ideal qualities of a county commissioner, and what prompted you to run for office?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Mike Macken

Catherine Davis

Michelle Rossman

Michelle Rossman did not provide a video response by the deadline. If a video is submitted, it will be added at a later date.

The candidates for the seat are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election to narrow candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the election approaches. 

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
