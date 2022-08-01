SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Olmsted County District 5 candidates record videos regarding Seneca property

The three candidates for the open district seat were asked how they would like to see the county-owned property that once held a canning facility developed. Here’s what they said.

Untitled design.png
Michelle Rossman, Mike Macken and Catherine Davis.
Contributed
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
August 01, 2022 03:00 PM
ROCHESTER — The three candidates for Olmsted County District 5 commissionerCatherine Davis , Mike Macken and Michelle Rossman – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The two-part question posed was: What would you like to see Olmsted County do with the former Seneca Foods canning facility site? 

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Catherine Davis

Mike Macken

Michelle Rossman

The candidates for the seat are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election to narrow candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the election approaches. 

