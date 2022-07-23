SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Olmsted County District 5 candidates record videos related to budget priorities

The three candidates for the open district seat were asked how they would make county budget decisions. Here’s what they said.

Untitled design.png
Michelle Rossman, Mike Macken and Catherine Davis.
Contributed
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
July 23, 2022 06:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The three candidates for Olmsted County District 5 commissionerMichelle Rossman , Mike Macken and Catherine Davis – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

Also Read
Storm July 23, 2022
Weather
Photos: Storms hit Rochester and Olmsted County on Saturday, July 23, 2022
High winds and heavy rain hit parts of Rochester and Olmsted County on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
July 23, 2022 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Tucker Allen Covey
Mayo Clinic Q & A column sig
NewsMD
Mayo Clinic Q & A: Pools are a great way to have summer fun, but keep the water and your hands clean
Cryptosporidium is the biggest concern after drowning when it comes to fun in the water this summer.
July 23, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Mayo Clinic

The question posed was: Budget challenges connected to the COVID-19 pandemic continue. What do you consider to be the chief priority when making decisions about future county budgets?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Michelle Rossman

Mike Macken

ADVERTISEMENT

Catherine Davis

The candidates for the seat are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election to narrow candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the election approaches. 

More candidate videos
Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Olmsted County District 5 candidates discuss what makes a good county commissioner
The three candidates for the open seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.
July 02, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Olmsted County District 5 candidates discuss priority for HRA levy in videos
The three candidates for the open seat were asked about the best use for Housing and Redevelopment Authority funds. Here’s how they responded.
July 15, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERELECTION 2022OLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERSEXCLUSIVE
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
St. James Coffee
Local
St. James Coffee looks to the next 10 years of community involvement
The coffee shop is looking at ways to expand its footprint in the Rochester area as it plans how to serve the community over the next decade.
July 23, 2022 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
weather 0723.png
Local
Weather expected to be less severe Saturday evening
The National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wis., expects the threat of Saturday evening's storms to be heavy rain, lightning, wind gusts and possible flooding.
July 23, 2022 03:26 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Cannon Falls map.png
Local
Cannon Falls cemetery stabbing a false report
Cannon Falls Police Department was investigating a stabbing in a cemetery Friday evening before the alleged victim admitted the attack didn't happen.
July 23, 2022 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
bus.jpg
Local
Five-year transit plan, recommendations headed to council
Rochester City Council will receive an update related to city bus service on Monday.
July 23, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen