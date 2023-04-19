Olmsted County environmental commission decision stalls

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County commissioners asked for a defined transition plan before voting on whether to disband the county’s environmental commission.

“I don’t feel we have a solid plan we are putting forward today,” county commissioner Sheila Kiscaden said, asking to delay the decision on the fate of the environmental commission for at least 30 days.

The commissioners were slated to vote Tuesday on whether to dismantle the commission, opting instead to address environmental issues through specialized community work groups.

The proposal drew concerns from county residents, nine of which voiced a desire to maintain and possibly redefine the current commission.

“I am concerned that the proposal to end the commission now and, in four or more months from now, start one working group on a topic that isn’t defined yet is not a serious proposal matching the gravity of the environmental challenges we face as a county,” said Olivia Bergen, a Rochester organizer for ISAIAH.

Rochester Township resident Mary Jones said a different path is needed.

“Rather than disband this environmental commission, we need to fix it,” she said. “Maybe it needs new bylaws or whatever, but we need to fix it, because this problem cannot be ignored any longer.”

County commissioner Mark Thein said the concerns are misplaced, since the proposed use of work groups would likely address environmental issues more efficiently than a single commission.

“Those of us who have been on the environmental commission have recognized that it doesn’t work, and we have been trying to get change,” he said, adding that the concern appears to stem from the proposed loss of a named commission, rather than an understanding of what’s being proposed.

“If we are afraid to make a change because the name doesn’t sound right – we’re dropping the environmental commission – that’s on us,” he added. “I’m not afraid to take blame for not appearing to do things. I’ll be happy to take that, but what I don’t want to do is not do things, and that’s what we’ve done for years now.”

He said the key problem is too much time has been needed to educate commission members on specific topics before they could consider whether to make a recommendation. He said recruiting community experts and others for work groups could lead to quicker action.

Kiscaden agreed that the current commission isn’t working, but she said she worries a transition would fall short if a detailed plan and goals aren’t adopted before making the change.

She suggested commissioners should work with staff to set three priorities to be addressed through an established plan with more urgency.

“It feels like it’s not enough to say this doesn’t work and we need to come up with something else,” she said, adding that developing a plan to address key issues will help ensure residents that the commission is dedicated to taking action.

Commissioner Laurel Podulke-Smith agreed, voicing concern about the initial proposal to establish the first environmental workgroup in late summer, after the county commissioners complete work on its vision regarding local solid waste issues.

“It sounds and feels too far away,” she said, joining Kiscaden and commissioners Brian Mueller and Dave Senjem in seeking to delay the decision for more work to define the plan for developing the work groups.

Senjem said he sees a revamped environmental commission as potentially playing a key role in the work.

“I can see the environmental commission running two or three task forces at a time,” he said, adding that it would leave county commissioners more time to focus on other issues until recommendations are made.

Commissioner Michelle Rossman said she supports creating a clear vision for the next phase of environmental work by the county, but joined Thein and Board Chairman Gregg Wright in opposing the delay on a decision.

“We need urgency behind the issue and we need guidelines, but we all need to engage in that,” she said, suggesting it’s unfair to expect staff to do the work in 30 days.

Deputy County Administrator Pete Giesen said the work will be addressed as an effort to find the right approach to meet the commissioners’ goals.

“I don’t think of this as the ‘what’ because that’s the importance of the environment, and you all stated that,” he said. “It's about the how.”