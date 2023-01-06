Olmsted County eviction court remains active nearly a year after COVID relief program ended

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County’s weekly evictions court remains busy nearly a year after a federally supported state program to help pay back rent has run out of funds.

“Things do not seem to be slowing down, and I have no clue as to when that might happen,” said Karen Fairbairn Nath, executive director of Legal Assistance of Olmsted County.

An average of 17 new eviction cases were filed each week during the last half of 2022.

The state and other programs sought to stem the increase in evictions following the COVID-19 eviction moratorium, which banned landlords from displacing tenants solely for the lack of rent payment.

Minnesota’s RentHelp program provided approximately $12.6 million in rent and utility payments for households that struggled during the pandemic until federal funds ran dry and the application process ended in late January 2022 .

County and local programs through private agencies have remained active, but attorneys representing people facing eviction say the pressure continues to build.

“I think one of the factors is that rents are high right now, and people are struggling,” said Brian Lipford, an attorney with Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services. “It’s just one car bill or trip to the doctor that can leave folks unable to pay their rent. Then they get a late fee, and it’s a domino effect.”

Lipford and Nath said the increased pressure on housing in Olmsted County has made the eviction-related work more challenging, since new housing can be difficult to secure and landlords are less likely to risk multiple months of nonpayment.

“Demand is high, so it seems that vacancy rate is problematic, since units can be filled quickly,” Lipford said.

Lipford said Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services’ records show 703 eviction cases were filed last year, compared to 527 in 2019, before the pandemic.

When the 2020 eviction moratorium was lifted in the final months of 2021, Olmsted County courts and attorneys on both sides of the issue implemented a plan for an anticipated increase in cases . It called for scheduling up to 20 cases to be heard each week.

Few weeks reached the maximum number of cases in Olmsted County, but by the end of 2021, 127 cases made it to court. Approximately 50 of those had initial hearings in November, when the final eviction restrictions were lifted.

The rate hasn’t decreased, and District Court Referee Erin Felten saw an average of nearly 14 Olmsted County eviction hearings scheduled each Monday in recent months.

“We’re seeing it remain exactly the same, with a full slate of evictions scheduled every week,” Fairbairn Nath said, adding that the caseload is putting a pinch on the nonprofit’s budget and added stress on its attorneys.

Since 2018, Legal Assistance of Olmsted County and Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services have operated an eviction clinic representing tenants as they appear in court.

The agencies report they've been able to help expunge two-thirds to three-quarters of evictions from the records of people they help, sometimes finding paths for tenants to remain in their rented apartments or homes and other times reaching agreements to allow them to move without carrying the mark of an eviction.

Attorneys from the two agencies attend the online eviction hearings set for Olmsted County each Monday, offering their services to eligible tenants.

