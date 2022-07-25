SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Olmsted County Fair brings new vendors, performance stage expecting crowds over 200,000

Fair vendors finished setting up Monday for the 2022 county fair's opening on Tuesday, which will feature new performance venues, entertainment and vendors.

Olmsted County Fair
The ferris wheel is assembled while setting up for the fair on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Graham Park Rochester. The Olmsted County fair runs July 25-31.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Bella Carpentier
By Bella Carpentier
July 25, 2022 02:31 PM
ROCHESTER — More food. More rides. And free music.

Welcome to the 2022 Olmsted County Fair.

The fair opens for public entertainment on Tuesday, July 26 and runs through July 31 with days full of music, exhibits, carnival games and other attractions starting around 9 a.m. and stretching out to 10 p.m.

The fair organizers are expecting to see anywhere from 215,000 to 230,000 people in attendance this year, according to Brandon Helgerson, an Olmsted County Fair board member and owner of Big Bang Companies.

Helgerson said this year, the fair organizers have been able to expand the carnival side of the fair to include three more rides than last year. Fairgoers can also expect to see three to four new food vendors and new commercial vendors as well.

One of the bigger changes this year is a new free stage where visitors will be able to listen to cover bands to jazz groups. This will be an alternative to the Grandstand, where there will be tickets available for music performances, bull riding and demolition derby shows.

Helgerson thinks the new free stage will improve the level and quality of entertainment available at the fair this year.

“(There will be) a little bit bigger acts that we’re putting on on that free stage in comparison to years past,” Helgerson said.

The first night of performances on the free stage will include jazz band The D’Sievers, and Minneapolis millennial cover band Show Me Your Hits.

Over at the Grandstand, tickets will range from $10 to $15 for people looking to buy entry into the Decades of Rock show featuring Brad Boice and the R.P.G. featuring Incognito, for the first night.

Other attractions include the long-running Miracle of Birth exhibit, livestock competitions and more.

Leading up to the fair, the Olmsted County Public Health Services sent out health recommendations for this year’s fairgoers.

Olmsted County Fair
Goats are weighed in while setting up for the fair on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Graham Park Rochester. The Olmsted County fair runs July 25-31.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The main recommendations were to wash your hands to avoid spreading germs from animals to people and to take frequent breaks from the sun while staying hydrated to avoid heat exhaustion.

Helgerson said to ensure safety at the fair, the organizers have been working on a community outreach program with Rochester’s Community Emergency Response Team, who will be at the fair in addition to the Rochester Police Department and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s department.

“As far as security protocols, we were always looking at how we can do better,” Helgerson said. “We’ll have both departments here doing their part to try to make sure that everybody’s having a good and safe time.”

For more information about fair events, hours and attractions, people can visit olmstedcountyfair.com or call the fair office at 507-282-9862, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Photos: Monday at the Olmsted County Fair

Olmsted County Fair
Baxton Roeder, 11, of Stewartville, washes his Red Angus while setting up for the fair on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Graham Park Rochester. The Olmsted County fair runs July 25-31.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Olmsted County Fair
Emily Mellgren, left, and Roger Mellgren, 6, of Zumbro Falls, unload their calves while setting up for the fair on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Graham Park Rochester. The Olmsted County fair runs July 25-31.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Olmsted County Fair
Juliana Sheehan fills a bucket of water for her cow while setting up for the fair on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Graham Park Rochester. The Olmsted County fair runs July 25-31.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Olmsted County Fair
Dulce Castillo washes a vendor truck while setting up for the fair on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Graham Park Rochester. The Olmsted County fair runs July 25-31.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Olmsted County Fair
Games are set up while preparing for the fair on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Graham Park Rochester. The Olmsted County fair runs July 25-31.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Olmsted County Fair
Cattle are washed while setting up for the fair on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Graham Park Rochester. The Olmsted County fair runs July 25-31.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Olmsted County Fair
A person rides a horse as barns are set up for the fair on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Graham Park Rochester. The Olmsted County fair runs July 25-31.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Bella Carpentier
By Bella Carpentier
Bella Carpentier is a journalism and political science student at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities (UMN-TC). She is currently the managing editor of the student-run paper at UMN-TC, the Minnesota Daily. While reporting for the Minnesota Daily, she covered student activism and issues affecting the university's student body. Working for the Post Bulletin, Bella hopes to build community connections and advance her reporting skills. Readers can reach Bella at bcarpentier@postbulletin.com.
