Olmsted County GOP holds rally, announces plan for 2024 election

ROCHESTER — In front of a group of flag-waving GOP partisans, the Republican Party of Olmsted County held a rally whose message could be distilled into three simple words: Enough is enough.

GOP leaders used the rally to announce a new executive committee in charge of the Olmsted County GOP. And with new blood, they declared a new mission and determination to reverse the party’s dismal fortunes within the next year and half.

“Things are going in the wrong direction. I think things need to be fixed,” said Jimmy Kachmarzinski, the new chairman of the county GOP party.

“The only way we’re going to do that is we’re going to have to get voters. And that’s our No. 1 mission: To find new voters and find good candidates," he said.



Republican candidates, both statewide and locally, have encountered stiff headwinds within the last couple election cycles.

At the state level, Republicans have watched helplessly as DFL Gov. Tim Walz and the DFL-led House and Senate have passed bill after bill, from securing abortion rights to giving felons the right to vote to giving undocumented immigrants access to driver’s licenses, in what is being billed as one of the most progressive sessions in years.

At the local level, Republicans have been losing ground to the DFL. All of Rochester is currently represented by state House DFLers. And the DFL flipped a state Senate seat after former Sen. Dave Senjem retired from the Legislature.

Ken Navitsky, a local GOP candidate who ran unsuccessfully for Senjem’s vacated seat last year, said he loved Olmsted County and the state of Minnesota. But he predicted that people won’t be happy when they begin to feel the effects on their pocketbooks and in their lives from the torrent of legislation passed by the DFL.

“There’s no more firewall,” Navitsky said. “You want 16-year-olds to vote? You’re gonna get it. You want higher energy prices? You want ridiculous battery-powered snow blowers that don’t get your driveway plowed when we get 18 inches of snow? You're gonna get it. You want more red tape? You want more restrictions? You’re gonna get it.”

In addition to Kachmarzinski, the new Olmsted County GOP is led by Wendy Phillips (deputy chair), Gale McEvoy (treasurer) and Ted Krall (secretary).

Kachmarzinski told the crowd of 50 people in front of the Freedom Shrine next to Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial that the party had put together a winning plan called “Project Victory.” Half of the county’s voters stayed home during midterm elections. And “that’s not going to happen again,” he said.

“I’m appealing to the voters of Olmsted County. It’s time to rise up and come forward and join us. We are going to provide you with the vehicle to take this country back,” Kachmarzinski said to the crowd's growing cheers.

His address also included an appeal to young people “to join us right now, arm in arm and walk forward for the next two years.”

The 2024 election will be a consequential one as voters will elect a U.S. president and Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar will face re-election if she runs again, in addition to new members for the state House and U.S. House.

The Olmsted County GOP doesn’t typically call a rally after the election of new officers. But Kachmarzinski, an area business man, said the gathering was called to showcase both the board's new leaders and the party's new mission.

“We have a real project ahead of us. Things need to be changed,” he said. “Things are going in the wrong direction.”

Kachmarzinski said that to succeed, the GOP needed two things: To find and galvanize new voters, and to find quality candidates to run for state House who can win.

“There’s a lot of people that just did not get involved in the last cycle,” he said. “We need to get them fired up, get them to vote.”

Kachmarzinski said local GOP candidates for the Legislature were handicapped in the last election, because they didn’t get support from “the powers that be” in the statewide GOP organization.

“Our candidates didn’t get the real support that they should have had. We lost a Senate seat in Rochester. That should have never happened,” he said.

Kachmarzinski said he planned to support former president Donald Trump in the upcoming GOP nomination contest.

“He’s the only person on the planet that can do what needs to be done to change the course,” he said.

