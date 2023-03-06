99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Olmsted County GOP to unveil new leadership and new vision at rally to be held Tuesday

'The time for VICTORY is NOW,' the party poster declares.

Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
March 06, 2023 03:19 PM

ROCHESTER — The Republican Party of Olmsted County is holding a “Republican Rise” rally where it will introduce new leadership and what it calls a new vision and direction for the party.

The rally is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 at Soldiers Memorial Field in Rochester.

“Welcome to the NEW Olmsted County GOP,” a poster advertising the rally states.

“On this day, the NEW Olmsted County GOP will set forth a new vision, direction and commitment to our party,” a poster states. “The time for VICTORY is NOW.”

People are encouraged to bring signs, flags and friends and co-workers.

The call for victory comes as Rochester, the county seat, has become more progressive in its politics. More than two decades ago, the county and Rochester area was solidly Republican territory.

Since then, the GOP has ceded ground to the DFL and has struggled to win state House seats representing Rochester-area districts. The three state House seats that cover Rochester are held by the DFL.

The area also was once represented by two GOP senators, but when state Sen. Dave Senjem of Rochester retired last year, the seat flipped to DFL state Sen. Liz Boldon. State Sen. Carla Nelson, a Republican, represents parts of Olmsted and Dodge counties.

Like many communities and states, the rural areas around the Rochester area are solidly Republican. The DFL Party is also in charge of the statehouse with Gov. Tim Walz in the midst of a second term and the DFL in control of both the House and Senate.

Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
