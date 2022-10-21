Olmsted County group questions thousands listed in local voter rolls

ROCHESTER — A group of Olmsted County residents is asking for up to 3,703 names to be removed from voter rolls with less than three weeks before the Nov. 8 election.

“We all want free and fair elections, and we only want people who are supposed to vote to vote, so we highly encourage, if not demand, that these 3,700 people be looked at and taken off the active voter rolls before the Nov. 8 election,” said Roger Mueller, who serves as chairman of the Olmsted County Elections Integrity Group .

The Stewartville resident said the list of potential voters being questioned was generated by comparing recent Olmsted County voter history records with a national database of address changes.

“We don’t know if all of those people are invalid and should be taken off the list or not,” he said.

Olmsted County has more than 101,000 registered voters heading into the 2022 primary election.

County communications specialist Rachel Wick said Olmsted County staff is working on responses to questions raised from the group's request.

Election workers are in the process of preparing for the Nov. 8 elections and working with the county’s absentee ballot board to review early ballot submissions.

The group’s list reportedly includes people found listed as moving but still seemingly eligible to vote by providing their past address at the polls or when seeking an absentee ballot.

Anyone removed from the voter rolls would likely need to re-register when voting, which would require presenting proof of their address. The voter registration period has closed, but eligible voters can register at the polls on Election Day .

Mueller said the group of approximately 100 people, which was created as an action group out of the Republican Party of Olmsted County but considers itself nonpartisan, didn’t go beyond marking names when they questioned eligibility.

“We don’t know why these people are on the voter rolls,” he said. “We don’t know if they were coding mistakes or what they are.”

The group previously asked county commissioners to authorize the release of returned voter registration postcards, so members could compare them to current voting records to verify the names have been purged.

That request was denied, so members sought to look at reported address changes.

Carin Sharo, a Rochester resident, said the group identified 28 people who appear to have submitted absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 election after being listed as moving from their previous address.

She said it calls into question the information being provided to the county’s absentee ballot board, which is charged with confirming submitted ballots match voter rolls.

County officials have repeatedly pointed out local review follows Minnesota Secretary of State guidelines, and names on any voter registration postcards returned due to a voter's move are purged from existing voter lists.

Olmsted County Administrator Heidi Welsch has pointed out that voter lists are “living” documents, meaning they are routinely updated when deaths and moves are reported to the county through various agencies.

Mueller said Wednesday that information about the questioned absentee ballots came from an Oct. 11 search of voter history records obtained from the Minnesota Secretary of State , which was compared to a national database of reported address changes.

The concerns come after Indianapolis-based Public Interest Legal Foundation filed a complaint with the Minnesota Secretary of State late last month, claiming to have found 15 Olmsted County residents assigned two different voter registration numbers.

The group has filed at least four other similar complaints in Minnesota counties under the federal Help America Vote Act , which sets guidelines for establishing computerized statewide voter registration lists to guard against duplicate registrations.

Wick said the county cannot comment on the foundation’s complaint due to pending legal action.