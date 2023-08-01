Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Olmsted County honored for work on addressing race and racism as a public health issue

National organization awards local effort led by two county advisory groups.

Olmsted County logo
Olmsted County logo
By Staff reports
Today at 1:58 PM

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County's study on race and racism as a public health issues has been recognized by the National Association of Counties with a 2023 NACo achievement award in the “health” category.

The award honors innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.

Olmsted County was one of two Minnesota counties to pass a resolution directing work on the issue, and the 2020 local resolution directed two of Olmsted County’s volunteer advisory groups — the Public Health Services Advisory Board and the Olmsted County Human Rights Commission — to jointly study and investigate racial disparities that result from systemic racism as a public health issue.

Find more news important to you

“Research shows centuries of racism in America have had a negative impact on communities of color," Olmsted County Public Health Services Director Denise Daniels said in a statement announcing the award. "It impacts all parts of a person's life, including their physical and mental health and economic well-being. It creates inequities in access to social and economic benefits like housing, education, wealth and employment,

“These conditions — often referred to as social determinants of health — are key drivers of health inequities within communities of color, placing those within these populations at greater risk for poor health outcomes.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Olmsted County project spanned two years and included collaboration with staff, community partners and residents.

“Nine community volunteers supported by two county employees worked tirelessly, during a pandemic, to review and identify opportunities within the scope of Olmsted County operations,” Olmsted County Deputy Administrator Travis Gransee said. “This led to a final report , with 42 action-oriented recommendations accepted by the board of commissioners in October 2022. The board further directed staff to evaluate each recommendation, including an inventory of existing or planned work, and bring specific actions forward for approval and implementation.”

County Board Chairman Gregg Wright said the work took a novel approach by asking the two groups to coordinate efforts and make recommendations to county officials.

In response to the effort, the county has a management analyst leading work to address recommendations among county staff, while also working with residents to continue engagement through a new community council as part of its One Olmsted diversity, equity and inclusion initiative.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
08231ec619374293c00d7e8834a14e14.jpg
Local
Olmsted County pauses action on cannabis
54m ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
7B3499BE-C08A-487F-8BEF-DE527DD4047D_1_105_c.jpeg
Members Only
Health
Memorial blood drive honors Austin woman
3h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Larry Eddie Konah
Local
Sex trafficking charges filed in Olmsted County against previously convicted Instagram influencer
3h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


073123 retreat.jpg
Local
Olmsted County property tax levy increase remains uncertain
4h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
20230724_143708.jpg
Members Only
Business
507 Pub is the latest restaurant to join Rochester's growing menu of choices
7h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
Did you read the Post Bulletin this month?
7h ago
 · 
By  Steve Lange
Marijuana buds_stock photo
Members Only
Health
Recreational cannabis has arrived in Minnesota. What are its health benefits, risks?
8h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden