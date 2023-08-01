Olmsted County honored for work on addressing race and racism as a public health issue

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County's study on race and racism as a public health issues has been recognized by the National Association of Counties with a 2023 NACo achievement award in the “health” category.

The award honors innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.

Olmsted County was one of two Minnesota counties to pass a resolution directing work on the issue, and the 2020 local resolution directed two of Olmsted County’s volunteer advisory groups — the Public Health Services Advisory Board and the Olmsted County Human Rights Commission — to jointly study and investigate racial disparities that result from systemic racism as a public health issue.

“Research shows centuries of racism in America have had a negative impact on communities of color," Olmsted County Public Health Services Director Denise Daniels said in a statement announcing the award. "It impacts all parts of a person's life, including their physical and mental health and economic well-being. It creates inequities in access to social and economic benefits like housing, education, wealth and employment,

“These conditions — often referred to as social determinants of health — are key drivers of health inequities within communities of color, placing those within these populations at greater risk for poor health outcomes.”

The Olmsted County project spanned two years and included collaboration with staff, community partners and residents.

“Nine community volunteers supported by two county employees worked tirelessly, during a pandemic, to review and identify opportunities within the scope of Olmsted County operations,” Olmsted County Deputy Administrator Travis Gransee said. “This led to a final report , with 42 action-oriented recommendations accepted by the board of commissioners in October 2022. The board further directed staff to evaluate each recommendation, including an inventory of existing or planned work, and bring specific actions forward for approval and implementation.”

County Board Chairman Gregg Wright said the work took a novel approach by asking the two groups to coordinate efforts and make recommendations to county officials.

In response to the effort, the county has a management analyst leading work to address recommendations among county staff, while also working with residents to continue engagement through a new community council as part of its One Olmsted diversity, equity and inclusion initiative.