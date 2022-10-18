Olmsted County HRA approves plan for state funds to address family homelessness

ROCHESTER — A tentative plan for $795,000 in state funds to address family homelessness in Olmsted County was approved Tuesday.

The state funding, which is part of a five-year grant that starts next year, is slated to provide emergency rent assistance, coordination of proposed transitional housing and added staffing to coordinate with schools.

“We are seeing more family shelter needs,” Mary O'Neil, the county’s housing stability team program manager, said, adding that 66 families contacted her team between May and July this year.

While members of the county’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board were unanimous in supporting $200,000 of the 2023 state funds for emergency housing assistance and $130,000 for temporary housing vouchers, they split on the idea of funding a contract for staffing a proposed transitional housing facility or adding staff to work with schools.

“We have ways to connect people to housing, but we don’t have enough housing,” HRA Board Chairman Mark Thein said of using the state funds for staffing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner Matt Flynn agreed, saying he doesn’t want the county to purchase new property and any funds could be used for more housing assistance. Additionally, he questioned why the school wouldn’t fund its own social workers, if more help is needed.

HRA Board member Tania Rhiger said both expenses support the county’s goals to address homelessness, since the work will help families connect with services and provide temporary housing when needed.

“I think there are many gaps in our system,” she said, adding that simply providing help with rent payments doesn’t solve the problem when acceptable housing is not available.

As someone who relies on federal housing support, she said it took her a year to find an apartment that met her needs and would accept the federal support as payment.

Dave Dunn, the county’s housing director, said the plan is to provide ways to overcome existing challenges. The proposal would provide up to $120,000 for operating a transitional shelter and $240,000 to fund two school liaison. Another $105,000 would be used to offset planned HRA expenses.

Dunn pointed out Tuesday’s vote was an approval of the concept, but many of the aspects will need future approval before moving forward.

The creation of transitional housing, for instance, will require county staff to identify a property to purchase, which would need to be approved by the HRA board, since it would use funds generated by the local tax levy,

Program guidelines would also need to be established for rental assistance, which is expected to start in January.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to funding school liaisons, he said the county staff will be able to bridge barriers that school social workers see when helping families.

Dunn also said the spending and programs could change each year, since the county is slated to get another $795,000 a year through 2027.

Rhiger said she’s glad the county is moving forward with the proposed plans, even if the state limited support requires changes in the future.

“At least for the next five years, we can see what happens,” she said.