We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, October 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Olmsted County HRA approves plan for state funds to address family homelessness

A five-year state grant will provide Olmsted County with $795,000 annually to address homelessness among families in the county.

Olmsted County logo
Olmsted County logo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
October 18, 2022 05:31 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A tentative plan for $795,000 in state funds to address family homelessness in Olmsted County was approved Tuesday.

The state funding, which is part of a five-year grant that starts next year, is slated to provide emergency rent assistance, coordination of proposed transitional housing and added staffing to coordinate with schools.

Also Read
IMG_7729.JPG
Local
Merged city-county youth group moving forward
Plans call for members of former youth commission and council to merge and determine new name, meeting format and goals.
October 18, 2022 05:25 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Otto Bremer Trust.png
Community
Otto Bremer Trust awards $255,000 to Rochester area organizations
The Hometown Resource Center, Workforce Development, Three Rivers Community Action and Winona Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation will support area communities through the grants.
October 18, 2022 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

“We are seeing more family shelter needs,” Mary O'Neil, the county’s housing stability team program manager, said, adding that 66 families contacted her team between May and July this year.

While members of the county’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board were unanimous in supporting $200,000 of the 2023 state funds for emergency housing assistance and $130,000 for temporary housing vouchers, they split on the idea of funding a contract for staffing a proposed transitional housing facility or adding staff to work with schools.

“We have ways to connect people to housing, but we don’t have enough housing,” HRA Board Chairman Mark Thein said of using the state funds for staffing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner Matt Flynn agreed, saying he doesn’t want the county to purchase new property and any funds could be used for more housing assistance. Additionally, he questioned why the school wouldn’t fund its own social workers, if more help is needed.

HRA Board member Tania Rhiger said both expenses support the county’s goals to address homelessness, since the work will help families connect with services and provide temporary housing when needed.

“I think there are many gaps in our system,” she said, adding that simply providing help with rent payments doesn’t solve the problem when acceptable housing is not available.

As someone who relies on federal housing support, she said it took her a year to find an apartment that met her needs and would accept the federal support as payment.

Dave Dunn, the county’s housing director, said the plan is to provide ways to overcome existing challenges. The proposal would provide up to $120,000 for operating a transitional shelter and $240,000 to fund two school liaison. Another $105,000 would be used to offset planned HRA expenses.

Dunn pointed out Tuesday’s vote was an approval of the concept, but many of the aspects will need future approval before moving forward.

The creation of transitional housing, for instance, will require county staff to identify a property to purchase, which would need to be approved by the HRA board, since it would use funds generated by the local tax levy,

Program guidelines would also need to be established for rental assistance, which is expected to start in January.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to funding school liaisons, he said the county staff will be able to bridge barriers that school social workers see when helping families.

Dunn also said the spending and programs could change each year, since the county is slated to get another $795,000 a year through 2027.

Rhiger said she’s glad the county is moving forward with the proposed plans, even if the state limited support requires changes in the future.

“At least for the next five years, we can see what happens,” she said.

What happened: The Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority approved a plan for $795,000 in state grant funding, which is intended to address family homelessness in the county.

Why does this matter: The five-year grant is expected to provide additional housing assistance, as well as programs to connect families to county services in an effort to prevent homelessness.

What's next: County staff will move forward with plans for the funding that will be received in 2023

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
IMG_5679.JPG
Local
Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School introduces students to the 'helping careers'
This is the second year Kasson-Mantorville has hosted the Immersive Experiences series.
October 18, 2022 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
012021.N.RPB.brinkman1.JPG
Business
Longtime Rochester company is outgrowing its HQ and plans to expand
Custom Alarm is expanding its headquarters at 1661 Greenview Drive SW to add a new 5,000-square-foot warehouse. Construction is expected to start yet this year with the goal of completing it by spring 2023.
October 18, 2022 04:21 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
GeoTek
Business
GeoTek’s growth is on track with expansion in space, jobs coming for 2023
Since opening their warehouse in 2020 in Stewartville, GeoTek has seen rapid growth in the company that has plans to expand their warehouse space and hire 100 new employees by the end of May 2023.
October 18, 2022 04:10 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Jose Felan Jr.
Local
Rochester man gets over 6 years for St. Paul arson cases
Jose Angel Felan, Jr., 36, was accused of setting fire to a Goodwill retail store, the Gordon Parks High School and the 7 Mile Sportswear store, all of which are located on University Avenue in St. Paul.
October 18, 2022 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson