Olmsted County HRA moves on option for $2.04 million purchase of transitional housing facility

ROCHESTER – The North Broadway Avenue building that has provided transitional housing for homeless residents for nearly two years is changing owners.

The Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority board unanimously voted to purchase the property at 105 N. Broadway for $2.04 million.

The county began leasing the former assisted-living facility in 2020 for $10,000 a month.

Fifteen of the building's units are filled with people who were homeless and three remaining units are dedicated for COVID-19 isolation.

Mary O'Neil, the county's housing stability team program manager, said the facility has provided options for people to transition to more secure housing, with the option of becoming eligible for federal housing vouchers after a year.

“Some people who we didn’t think would do well have done fabulous,” she said.

The county’s 10-year lease for the building included the potential right to purchase it.

Michele Merxbauer, the county’s housing program manager, said the building will be purchased with $1 million the county received through the federal American Rescue Plan Act and $1.04 million in HRA reserves, which come from a dedicated local property tax levy.

The building will continue to be operated by Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota under an agreement calling for 20 hours of daily support staffing at a cost of up to $290,000 a year. The operation cost will be covered by the annual HRA levy.

Merxbauer said she anticipates returning to the HRA board with a request for a few upgrades to the property, including new flooring and security cameras.

A preliminary estimate for upgrades is $120,000.