SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Olmsted County implements seasonal load restrictions

Limits will be in place until county staff determines county roads are ready for larger loads.

Olmsted County 2022 Seasonal Weight Limits
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 11, 2022 02:54 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — The 2022 seasonal load restrictions for Olmsted County roads will go into effect on Monday.

Weight limits will be posted at each county road.

The length of the restriction will be based on how weather is affecting roadway strength, with county staff monitoring changing conditions. As a result, the end of vehicle-weight restrictions on each road will vary.

Questions regarding weight limits can be answered by calling Olmsted County Public Works at 507-328-7060.

An interactive map for the seasonal restrictions in posted online at https://tinyurl.com/2p8db52w.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more from Randy

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSALL-ACCESS
What to read next
The GOP gubernatorial candidates debate the issues at Rochester's Eagles Club on Thursday, March 10, 2022. From right to left, they are Scott Magie, Michelle Benson, Mike Murphy, Paul Gazelka, Kendall Qualls, Scott Jensen and Richard Stanek.
Local
GOP candidates for governor sound off on the issues in Rochester (and in their own words)
7 gubernatorial candidates attended a candidate forum in Rochester.
March 11, 2022 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
1.jpg
Members Only
Business
A $1.7 million land deal sets stage for $22 million expansion of a Med City apartment complex
On March 2, Real Estate Equities, which developed the first phase of Technology Park Apartments with Nate Stencil and the Greater Minnesota Housing Fund in 2019, paid $1.7 million for 3.6 acres adjacent to the complex at 2712 Commerce Drive NW. The plan is to add 140 more apartments.
March 11, 2022 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Public Transit logo 2
Local
Rochester awarded $4.3 million for transit projects
Federal funds will help create Rochester's first city-owned park-and-ride facility and enhance bus transit operations.
March 11, 2022 03:26 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Karl von Knobelsdorff.jpg
Local
Area briefs: Leapin' leprechauns, it's St. Patrick's Day in Wabasha
Small business workshop set for Wednesday in Stewartville; political fighting from 1857 featured at Goodhue County Historical Society.
March 11, 2022 03:21 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports