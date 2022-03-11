Olmsted County implements seasonal load restrictions
Limits will be in place until county staff determines county roads are ready for larger loads.
ROCHESTER — The 2022 seasonal load restrictions for Olmsted County roads will go into effect on Monday.
Weight limits will be posted at each county road.
The length of the restriction will be based on how weather is affecting roadway strength, with county staff monitoring changing conditions. As a result, the end of vehicle-weight restrictions on each road will vary.
Questions regarding weight limits can be answered by calling Olmsted County Public Works at 507-328-7060.
An interactive map for the seasonal restrictions in posted online at https://tinyurl.com/2p8db52w.
