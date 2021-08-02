Olmsted County kiosks seek to increase access to county services and information

Olmsted County is using kiosks to help eliminate service barriers, such as transportation.

Using the kiosks, residents can get help accessing services provided by Olmsted County’s Health, Housing, and Human Services teams, as well as information on Legal Assistance of Olmsted County, RentHelpMN, and State of Minnesota benefits.

Olmsted County Kiosks are already available at several Rochester locations::

Channel One, 131 35th St. SE.

Family Service Rochester, 4600 18th Ave. NW.

Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association, 2500 Valleyhigh Drive NW.

Olmsted County government buildings, 2100 Campus Drive SE and 2117 Campus Drive SE.

Rochester Public Library, 101 Second St. SE.

The Salvation Army social services building, 115 First Ave. NE.

Zumbro Valley Health Center, 343 Woodlake Drive.

Kiosks will also be available at two other sites beginning Aug. 10:



Stewartville Public Library, 110 Second St. SE, Stewartville.

Rochester Community and Technical College’s Heintz Cente,r 1926 East Collegeview Road.

Before visiting a kiosk, users are encouraged to contact each location for specific details on hours of service, since availability is determined by the host agency.



A kiosk homescreen

With a variety of information available, with kiosks feature a 19-inch touch screen monitor, full keyboard with a touchpad, speakers and a handset to listen privately, and a privacy screen.

Olmsted County plans to roll out additional services through its kiosks in future phases of the initiative.

“This is just phase one of our Olmsted County Kiosks effort,” said county Health, Housing and Human Services Division Administrator Sarah Oachs. “We will gather learnings from this first phase and continue expanding the number of offerings available in the future. I encourage Olmsted County residents to give the kiosks a try and let us know what you think."

Feedback can be provided directly through the kiosks, or via email at OlmstedKiosks@olmstedcounty.gov.