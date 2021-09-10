Olmsted County landlords see mixed results with slow end to eviction moratorium

Randa Mickelson-Banks wanted to help a young couple secure a place to temporarily call home.

“They were trying to make things anew,” she said. She helped the couple get a six-month lease in a property she manages.

The first months of rent were supported by the county and other sources, but Mickelson-Banks said a domestic disagreement ended with the couple divided between two households and unable to cover rent after April. That was just four months into the lease.

Under the state’s eviction moratorium, the remaining tenant couldn’t be evicted. The house was left damaged after the couple's fight, a police response and months of uncleanliness.

“The house is literally destroyed on the inside,” she said.

While similar cases have started to appear in Olmsted County’s eviction court, Mickelson-Banks said she continues to work with her attorney, Travis Ohly, to find ways to address concerns outside of court.

High bar set

With many tenant protections remaining, Ohly, who helped develop a local plan for dealing with evictions, has said the current bar for eviction is high, since landlords and property owners must prove lease violations beyond non-payment of rent.

“The material breach has to be of a significant nature,” he said in July as eviction options were set to start slowly expanding.

Olmsted County District Court Referee Gail Baker has heard a handful of complaints about such violations in recent weeks, but she said whether to file an eviction case is a decision to be made by the property owner and attorney.

“As long as the material breach is not just non-payment of rent, they have the right to bring whatever they want to bring,” she said, but added that the evidence would need to be strong to overcome conflicting testimony between the two sides.

So far, only two of the 14 Olmsted County cases Baker has heard required scheduling hearings beyond the initial review.

Another seven cases since mid-July resulted in property owners being granted the right to move forward with eviction after the tenants failed to appear for an online hearing.

Several additional cases never made it to Baker’s courtroom review once it was determined the tenants were seeking rental assistance through the state’s RentHelp program, which is using federal funds to send rent to landlords.

The application process freezes many options for property owners seeking evictions.

Jaime Rivera, who manages 24 rental homes, said that can put everyone in a tight spot, especially with delayed decisions and payments.

Like Mickelson-Banks, he said he has one tenant who has created expenses beyond missing rent. He alleges damages to the property in addition to $12,000 in unpaid rent, while he waits to see if the state will cover unpaid rent.

“If I cannot evict for property damage, and I cannot evict someone who has already applied (for RentHelp assistance), at that point the feeling is that I’ve lost the property,” he said.

Requests are high

So far, 1,451 Olmsted County households have applied to the state program, requesting a combined $7.4 million in assistance, which would be paid directly to landlords or utility providers.

Statewide, there have been 40,041 applications requesting a combined$226.7 million in assistance.

With an estimated 10,000 more Minnesotans needing help, Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho is encouraging renters to apply as soon as possible.

Under guidelines for transitioning from the statewide ban on evictions, a new restriction will be lifted Monday.

“If you haven’t paid your rent and you are not eligible for the COVID-19 emergency rental assistance through us or other partners, then you can be evicted,” Ho said, but it remains unclear how long it will take to determine whether a tenant is eligible for help.

Michelle Hill of Matik Management said several tenants in apartments and houses her company manages have sought state help, but only a few have seen payments, which extends the pressure on landlords, as well as tenants.

Statewide, approximately $48.8 million has been paid to cover nearly a quarter of the requests.

Waiting for help

Ho acknowledges the process is slow, with federal requirements that force the state to be cautious. She added that she knows the results are stressful for all concerned.

“I know it’s hard for people under so much stress to be patient,” she said.

Rivera said combined stress on families and property owners is why he’s been working with willing tenants who have struggled with rent payments during the pandemic.

“It has been very rough for several families,” he said. Unpaid rent burdens property owners, too, who have their own expenses to pay.

The profit margins are slim. Between 90 percent and 95 percent of rent typically pays for maintaining a property. Rivera said that leaves little for property owners who rely on the income.

“The majority of properties are not very profitable over all,” he said.

Hill, who is president of the Rochester Multi Housing Association, also said tight margins are likely to lead to shifting rental practices, but her current experiences show that most tenants are willing to work with property owners to help get rent paid.

“I don’t think there are going to be a ton of evictions,” she said of the current situation.

Staying flexible

Others have also said they expected things to be worse.

Patrick Priggen, who operates 18 units, primarily in duplexes and fourplexes, said he’s shifted expectations in what he sees as an investment for his future retirement.

“We just took a pause from collecting when we had to,” he said. “We had to do some flexible receiving.”

Through the pandemic, he said he’s only had two tenants who’ve been unable to eventually pay the rent on their own. One received emergency help through the county, and the other opted to move out.

“We just kept the security deposit and moved forward,” Priggen said of the former tenant.

He said he had expected things to be worse.

“We’ve been pretty lucky, really,” he said.

Not everyone is expecting help through the state RentHelp program.

Pat Ryan, who operates three apartment complexes and several rental homes for a combined 50 units, said only five tenants have not been able to make rent and all opted to move out.

He said none of the remaining tenants have sought state help.

“Most of my people have paid on time,” he said. “If they can’t, they will call and let me know.”

Where to seek help