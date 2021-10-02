Olmsted County launches new site to help homeless

People struggling with homelessness and other housing needs have a new place to turn for help in Olmsted County.

The county's housing stability team opened a satellite office Friday. Dubbed the Empowering Connections and Housing Outreach (ECHO) Center , the office is at 206 Fourth St. SE, Rochester, next to the Rochester Community Warming Center, which operates from nightly from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The outreach center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, with team members providing resources on a variety of housing-related topics.

“The opening of the ECHO Center will continue the work we have done to help those with the least in our community get a step ahead,” Olmsted County Housing Director David Dunn said. “By providing a location for people who are struggling with housing and connecting them with helpful resources, we will be providing a missing piece for many as they strive to find a place to call home.”

Olmsted County Senior Social Worker Jacob Radtke is the primary outreach worker assigned to the center.

"Our intention is for Jake to intervene with those people who are coming into the warming center for the first time, so we can hopefully divert them quickly from homelessness," said Mary O'Neil, program manager for the housing stability team.

In addition to helping people experiencing the onset of homelessness, the center will he a resource for:

Any individual or family concerned about eviction.

Any individual or family in an unsafe or abusive living situation.

Any individual or family experiencing extended homelessness.

Any individual or family looking for financial assistance resources.

Housing Resource Coordinator Trent Fluegel also has an office at the site to provide services and outreach to help people find stable housing,

People are being encouraged to utilize the ECHO Center throughout the process of securing safe and affordable living spaces.

“The ECHO center provides another asset to a growing homeless response system in our community," Radtke said. "Its proximity to the Rochester Community Warming Center allows us to connect with folks staying in the shelter on a regular basis and better understand their needs and how we can be of help."

For more information, email housingstability@co.olmsted.mn.us or call 507-328-7175.