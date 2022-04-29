Olmsted County lifting seasonal load restrictions
The change starts Monday.
ROCHESTER — Olmsted County's 2022 Seasonal Load Restrictions will begin to be removed on Olmsted County roads on Monday.
Weight restrictions posted for individual roads will remain in effect.
Regional administrator praises Olmsted County and Rochester participation in national House America effort.
Exclusive
Thanks to help from the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, Linningham will open a food truck unlike any other in Rochester to kick off the summer.
Residents are being asked to weigh in with thoughts regarding park amenities and potential updates
Aaron Farris began his involvement in GOP politics when he was 14.