Olmsted County lifting seasonal load restrictions

The change starts Monday.

By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 29, 2022 04:00 PM
ROCHESTER — Olmsted County's 2022 Seasonal Load Restrictions will begin to be removed on Olmsted County roads on Monday.

Weight restrictions posted for individual roads will remain in effect.

