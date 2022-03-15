SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Olmsted County looking at new uses for former Seneca Foods site

Olmsted County is soliciting ideas for 10.6-acre county-owned property from potential developers.

Drone - Seneca Foods (copy)
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
March 15, 2022 02:47 PM
ROCHESTER — A call for development options for the former Seneca Foods canning facility site went out Tuesday morning.

Olmsted County is seeking initial proposals from private developers for the 10.6-acre property it purchased in 2019 for $5.6 million after the plant, at the intersection of 12th Street and Third Avenue Southeast, closed.

“The county wishes to ascertain what future uses of the Seneca property will best promote the public interest and solicit future development proposals that will best serve the needs of the community,” states the written request for interest posted Thursday.

The county signed a $60,000 contract with the Rochester Area Economic Development Agency Inc. earlier this year to solicit development ideas and start the path toward official proposals for review.

In addition to seeking outlines for potential development at the former Seneca site, Thursday’s request includes a list of considerations that will be reviewed, including how the proposed development will fit with future plans for nearby Graham Park, as well as the county’s recently repainted ear-of-corn water tower.

The request also asks developers to outline how the existing operational rail spur at the site could be utilized as part of the development.

Developers are also asked to outline five potential risks related to the proposal and how they would be addressed.

The deadline for submissions to the county is June. 1, which will kick off the review process.

Once the submissions are in hand, county and RAEDI staff are expected to review them and narrow the field to developers who will be asked to submit more detailed proposals for the site.

Olmsted County commissioners are slated to receive an updated regarding the work with RAEDI during their 3 p.m. Tuesday meeting in board chambers of the city-county Government Center.

This report will be updated.

Seneca Site SOI Packet REV3 by inforumdocs on Scribd

