Olmsted County is estimating a $2.7 million to $5.5 million loss in revenue through July, but commissioners were told this week the financial picture isn’t too bleak.
“We don’t need to rush things because we have some capacity,” said Wilfredo Roman-Catala, the county's chief financial officer.
The county has approximately $10 million in reserves that could be used to address shortfalls, without touching the portion of its $125.4 million fund balance committed to maintaining operations.
Roman-Catala, however, warned against assuming the entire amount can be used to fill any budget gap without future consequences. Budget reserves have been used in the past to reduce property tax levy increases.
The county’s largest revenue impact from the COVID-19 pandemic will likely be seen in reduced sales taxes, which are expected to drop by $2 million to $4 million through July.
The numbers are generated with the assumption that the state’s stay-at-home order will be lifted by the end of May and that the economy will see a gradual recovery as activity resumes.
Another $500,000 to $1.5 million in revenue will likely be lost in charges for services such as waste-dumping fees.
Mike Sheehan, deputy county administrator, said the county’s Waste-to-Energy facility has seen a 10 percent to 15 percent drop in waste being delivered.
Other county revenue sources, including property taxes, the wheelage tax and license and permit fees, are not expected to see drastic reductions.
In addition to revenue losses, the county is seeing $192,000 in added monthly expenses directly tied to its COVID-19 response. The expenses do not include staff time involved with efforts.
The county is taking steps to mediate revenue losses and the added costs.
A hiring freeze has the equivalent of 11.2 full-time positions on hold, and approximately $8.4 million in projects have been paused.
Additionally, added funding is being seen to cover county costs.
The Minnesota Department of Health has already provided $170,235, and another $323,000 from the Minnesota Department of Human Services is anticipated.
The sheriff’s department is also working to obtain a $58,008 grant from the Department of Justice.
County Administrator Heidi Welsch said other grants are expected to be seen as recovery efforts begin.
“We will see more funding,” she told county commissioners.
Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden said the impact and outlook were better than expected.
“I would have thought we would have had more of a bump than what you are projecting,” she told Roman-Catala.