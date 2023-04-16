Olmsted County looks at new approach for addressing environmental topics

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County commissioners plan to make a decision Tuesday on whether to dismantle the county’s environmental commission.

Tony Hill, the county’s environmental resources director, said the goal is to transition from an overarching advisory commission to using focused community workgroups to tackle specific issues.

“We’re trying to bring in broader community members, as well as experts in subject matters,” he said.

The commission, originally created in the 1990s, started out reviewing potential environmental issues related to development, but those duties eventually shifted to the county’s planning department.

The current environmental commission, which has nine appointed members, has not met since November, but past discussions have included a variety of issues, ranging from climate concerns to water safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hill said discussions have been broad but yielded few recommendations. He said action items on nitrate management and recycling resulted from the use of task forces to narrow discussion.

He said the task-force model allowed the county to tap community expertise while not asking participants to make a multi-year commitment to monthly meetings. He added that implementing a series of workgroups to discuss specific issues could attract a broader set of community voices.

During a March 17 retreat, several county commissioners voiced support for making a change.

“It sounds like the current model is not working,” Commissioner Michelle Rossman said, adding that the county must make sure discussions of environmental issues continue.

Commissioner Dave Senjem said he believes that can be done by keeping the environmental commission in place, potentially as a group tasked with creating future work groups on specific topics.

“In the next five minutes, I could probably write down 10 task forces that are pertinent to the subject of the environmental future of Olmsted County,” he said, suggesting a local commission could help organize them and provide oversight before recommendations are sent to county commissioners.

County Board Chairman Gregg Wright said he believes the proposed change provides the same outcome.

“I think in the end we all want the same thing,” he said. “We do need sustainability. We need an overall program. We need to figure out all those steps of sustainability. We are not doing it right now, with the way that it is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The county commissioners will review the environmental commission’s history, as well as the proposed transition, during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in board chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

While the proposal to end the commission comes with plans to start creating workgroups or task forces to study specific environmental issues, County Administrator Heidi Welsch said the process will continue to be reviewed to find a system that best fits county needs.

“We can always tweak it again,” she said.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of April 10 include:

Rochester



City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday In council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

City Council, 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the Government Center. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

Park Board study session, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE..

Library Board, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in meeting room C of the Rochester Public Library, 101 Second St. SE.

Police Civil Service Commission, 3 p.m. Thursday in room 164B of the Development Services and Infrastructure Center, 4001 West River Parkway.

Olmsted County



Administrative Committee, 1 p.m. Tuesday in board chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

Health, Housing and Human Services Committee, 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in conference room 1 of the city-county Government Center.

Housing and Redevelopment Authority, 4 p.m. Tuesday in board chambers of the Government Center.

Board of County Commissioners, 6 p.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the Government Center.

County Commissioner retreat, 8 a.m. Friday in the elections room at 2122 Campus Drive SE.

Rochester Public Schools



ADVERTISEMENT