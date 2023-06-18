Olmsted County moving toward partnership with Family Promise to help homeless families

ROCHESTER — Plans to provide transitional housing for families struggling with homelessness are moving forward.

Olmsted County’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority board will be asked Tuesday to approve a six-month agreement with Family Promise Rochester to confirm a willingness to work on an operations plan.

“Family Promise is asking for some assurance from the HRA board that we intend to enter this partnership with them,” Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn wrote in a report to the board. “Both parties believe this will help Family Promise in their fundraising efforts.”

The county purchased a former group home at 1621 10th St. SE in May to provide transitional housing for up to 10 families, and discussion has started with Family Promise staff about managing the site.

During a February HRA meeting, members of the county board voiced support for working with the agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Family Promise has an amazing model of education and support, so if they can run the program that would be great,” said Tania Rhiger, who as resident commissioner serves on the eight-member board that also includes the seven elected county commissioners.

Family Promise currently operates a family shelter that temporarily houses up to three families while they work to find permanent housing.

While stays can be as long as 120 days, Family Promise Rochester Executive Director Erin Sinnwell said the average stay in the shelter was 76 days last year.

Dunn said the time limit helps motivate participants move to other housing options

Family Promise reports that waiting lists for its shelter have hovered between 25 and 30 families.

The proposed agreement between the county and nonprofit seeks to establish goals for working toward operation of the larger facility.

Under the proposal, Family Promise will lease the space from the county and provide management of the program. The county will provide furniture, insurance and maintenance on the site, while Family Promise covers utility costs, cleaning and materials needed to operate the program.

Information provided to the HRA board points to the need for increased operating costs for Family Promise, which had a $225,000 budget last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Operating the county facility for three families, as well as two apartments the program oversees, is projected to cost $423,400.

Adding three more families at the new shelter would require an estimated $627,400 annual budget, and serving up to 10 families at a time is projected to cost $746,400 a year.

Family Promise is working on a fundraising effort to support the potential transition, and Dunn reported the county could be asked to contribute additional support as the nonprofit also seeks state funding.

The HRA board will also face a future decision on potential updates to the building it purchased for $500,000.

The site is under review with three potential options expected:



Making minimal updates needed to operate the facility,

Making more modifications to enhance operations, or

Reconfiguring the first floor to maximize usage.

Dunn and Sinnwell have said the final renovation to the building will likely determine how many families can be served, since the current layout is intended to serve individual residents, rather than families with children.

The county HRA board is set to discuss the initial agreement, which will run from July 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2023, with Family Promise during its meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

Family Promise is also expected to make a presentation to the board regarding its s operational plans and expansion strategy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of June 19 include:

Rochester



Police Policy Oversight Commission Sub-Committee , 1 p.m. Tuesday in room 164B of the Development Services and Infrastructure Center, 4001 West River Parkway.



, 1 p.m. Tuesday in room 164B of the Development Services and Infrastructure Center, 4001 West River Parkway. Park Board study session , 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.



, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE. Library Board , 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in meeting room C of the Rochester Public Library, 101 Second St. SE.



, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in meeting room C of the Rochester Public Library, 101 Second St. SE. Board of Appeals, 5 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the Government Center.

Olmsted County



Administrative Committee , 1 p.m. Tuesday in board chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.



, 1 p.m. Tuesday in board chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. Health, Housing and Human Services Committee , 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in conference room 1 of the Government Center.



, 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in conference room 1 of the Government Center. Physical Development Committee , 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 of the Government Center.



, 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 of the Government Center. Housing and Redevelopment Authority , 4 p.m. Tuesday in board chambers of the Government Center.



, 4 p.m. Tuesday in board chambers of the Government Center. Board of County Commissioners , 6 p.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the Government Center.



, 6 p.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the Government Center. Board of Appeals and Equalization, 7 p.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the Government Center.

Rochester Public Schools

