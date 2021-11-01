SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Olmsted County needs child foster care providers

Nov. 15 information session planned to provide insights into licensing and what's involved.

Olmsted County logo
Olmsted County logo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
November 01, 2021 12:36 PM
Olmsted County is looking for more foster parents.

The county is offering an online, informational session on the licensing process for child foster care providers from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 15. During the session, interested applicants will learn about what is involved and what to expect when becoming a foster, adoptive or kinship provider.

“In 2019, Olmsted County had 86 children enter foster care, either with relatives whom we licensed or non-relative foster care providers,” Olmsted County Child and Family Services program manager Christina Harvey said. “Olmsted County strives to have children stay within their family networks whenever possible. However, there are times we need to rely on our non-relative foster homes to provide safety and stability for children that can’t remain in their family system.

“Although we currently have a committed group of non-relative foster parents, our needs outweigh our current resources.”

There are several types of foster care providers needed: emergency shelter, family foster care, resource family homes, and respite care.

To become a licensed child foster care provider in Olmsted County, a county resident must be at least 21 years old and pass a criminal and social services background check. Depending on the criminal or the social services history, an applicant could still be able to become a licensed child foster care provider on a case-by-case basis.

Foster-care providers do not need to be married, stay-at-home parents, or own a home.

Registration for the Nov. 15 information session is available at https://webapp.co.olmsted.mn.us/CFSRegistration/ .

